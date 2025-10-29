NBA THE RUN announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Open Extended Reactions

Play by Play Studios has announced NBA THE RUN, a 3v3 street basketball game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S that's targeting a release in 2026.

Consisting of former EA Sports developers, the studio has secured both official NBA and NBPA licenses, so fans can expect to find players including Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and Cooper Flagg in the game alongside fictional athletes.

Players can dive into the game solo or alongside their friends, taking on challenging Knockout Tournaments. THE RUN uses rollback netcode, a technique that's commonly implemented in fighting games to minimize the impact of ping differences in multiplayer and even the playing field for everyone. The game will also support cross-play between all platforms.

Bobbito Garcia has been engaged as the game's announcer. Handcrafted street courts available in the title include Venice Beach and The Tenement. The title focuses on fast-paced gameplay full of tricks, while its visuals feature a deliberate arcade style to set it apart from offerings such as NBA 2K26.