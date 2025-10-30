Football Manager 26 secures NWSL license

Open Extended Reactions

Football Manager 26 will be the first game of the franchise to feature women's soccer and it's going to include one of the world's strongest domestic leagues.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and NWSL Player's Association (NWSLPA) have agreed to partner up with developer Sports Interactive. This means that FM 26 will feature official player photos, club logos and kits for NWSL.

Sports Interactive previously announced that it secured the rights to NWSL, England's WSL, Germany's Frauen-Bundesliga and the UEFA Women's Champions League as well as the national competitions from Italy, Japan, Sweden, Denmark, Wales and Australia, but getting player licenses is one step above that.

FM 26 is set to be the most authentic iteration of the series, having not only secured important licenses in women's soccer, but also agreed on partnerships with Premier League and FIFA to expand its international soccer offerings.

Already available via Advanced Access on PC, FM 26 will be fully released across all platforms on Nov. 4.