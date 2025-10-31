Taylor, Gonzalez lead Madden NFL 26 Week 7 ratings update

It's been another splendid week for the Indianapolis Colts in landing upgraded ratings in Madden NFL 26's latest update. Jonathan Taylor was able to prolong his momentum and gained one point for the third straight week, equaling his previous career-best season finish of 95 OVR from Madden NFL 23.
Another five Colts were able to add points to their overalls aside from Taylor, adding another week without anyone having their rating reduced.
Indianapolis wasn't the only team to achieve this feat, though. The New England Patriots, too, delivered a clean week with cornerback Christian Gonzalez at the head of the line. His upgrade to 96 OVR marks a new career-best rating.
Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles marked a net gain of nine points across their rosters, with the Eagles joining the Colts, Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets in the club of zero point losses.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 8 ratings updates.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
James Cook III: 92 OVR (+1)
Spencer Brown: 85 OVR (+1)
Deone Walker: 70 OVR (+1)
New York Jets
Nick Folk: 82 OVR (+3)
Jamien Sherwood: 76 OVR (+1)
Mason Taylor: 75 OVR (+1)
Tyler Johnson: 70 OVR (+1)
New England Patriots
Christian Gonzalez: 96 OVR (+1)
Drake Maye: 85 OVR (+2)
Robert Spillane: 82 OVR (+1)
Kayshon Boutte: 79 OVR (+1)
Jahlani Tavai: 75 OVR (+1)
Mack Hollins: 75 OVR (+1)
Jaylinn Hawkins: 74 OVR (+1)
Darren Waller: 82 OVR (-1)
Tyrel Dodson: 75 OVR (+1)
Malik Washington: 72 OVR (+1)
Cole Strange: 72 OVR (-1)
JuJu Brents: 68 OVR (-2)
AFC North
Logan Wilson: 78 OVR (-1)
Samaje Perine: 77 OVR (+1)
Ted Karras: 76 OVR (-1)
Demetrius Knight Jr: 73 OVR (-1)
Dylan Fairchild: 70 OVR (-1)
Cody Ford: 68 OVR (-1)
Jalen Rivers: 68 OVR (+2)
Cam Robinson: 75 OVR (-1)
Nate Wiggins: 82 OVR (+1)
Cooper Rush: 67 OVR (-1)
Patrick Queen: 81 OVR (-1)
Aaron Rodgers: 79 OVR (-1)
Roman Wilson: 71 OVR (+1)
Spencer Anderson: 66 OVR (+1)
AFC South
Dyami Brown: 75 OVR (-1)
Peter Skoronski: 80 OVR (+1)
Cody Barton: 77 OVR (-1)
Darrell Baker Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)
Chimere Dike: 72 OVR (+1)
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: 95 OVR (+1)
Bernhard Raimann: 86 OVR (+1)
Tyler Warren: 83 OVR (+1)
Daniel Jones: 81 OVR (+1)
Tanor Bortolini: 76 OVR (+2)
Chris Lammons: 66 OVR (+1)
Christian Kirk: 78 OVR (-1)
Tytus Howard: 78 OVR (+1)
Dameon Pierce: 75 OVR (-1)
Henry To'oTo'o: 75 OVR (+1)
Calen Bullock: 74 OVR (-1)
Woody Marks: 74 OVR (+1)
Xavier Hutchinson: 71 OVR (+2)
AFC West
Los Angeles Chargers
Tuli Tuipulotu: 77 OVR (+1)
Oronde Gadsden II: 74 OVR (+2)
Cam Hart: 73 OVR (+1)
Will Dissly: 73 OVR (-1)
Kimani Vidal: 72 OVR (+3)
Justin Eboigbe: 71 OVR (+1)
RJ Mickens: 68 OVR (+1)
Bobby Hart: 64 OVR (+1)
Jakobi Meyers: 82 OVR (-1)
Raheem Mostert: 76 OVR (-2)
Quinn Meinerz: 96 OVR (+1)
Bo Nix: 80 OVR (+1)
RJ Harvey: 77 OVR (+2)
Troy Franklin: 76 OVR (+1)
Justin Strnad: 74 OVR (+1)
Alex Palczewski: 68 OVR (+3)
Calvin Throckmorton: 67 OVR (-1)
Creed Humphrey: 95 OVR (+1)
Trent McDuffie: 95 OVR (+1)
Rashee Rice: 84 OVR (+1)
Nick Bolton: 83 OVR (+1)
Jaylen Watson: 79 OVR (+2)
Hollywood Brown: 79 OVR (-1)
Chamarri Conner: 76 OVR (+1)
Tyquan Thornton: 76 OVR (+1)
Noah Gray: 74 OVR (-1)
Kingsley Suamataia: 72 OVR (+1)
Jeffrey Bassa: 68 OVR (+1)
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles
Jihaad Campbell: 81 OVR (+1)
Reed Blankenship: 80 OVR (+1)
Tank Bigsby: 78 OVR (+1)
Jahan Dotson: 74 OVR (+1)
Moro Ojomo: 74 OVR (+1)
Tyler Steen: 73 OVR (+1)
Brett Toth: 62 OVR (+3)
Kenny Clark: 78 OVR (-3)
Osa Odighizuwa: 76 OVR (-2)
Sam Williams: 73 OVR (-1)
Kenneth Murray Jr: 69 OVR (-1)
Jayden Daniels: 83 OVR (-1)
Jacob Martin: 76 OVR (+1)
Chris Paul: 74 OVR (+3)
Andrew Thomas: 91 OVR (+1)
Jermaine Eluemunor: 77 OVR (+1)
Theo Johnson: 76 OVR (+1)
Dane Belton: 75 OVR (+1)
Greg Van Roten: 75 OVR (-1)
NFC North
None
Christian Darrisaw: 90 OVR (-1)
Jalen Redmond: 75 OVR (+1)
Jordan Love: 86 OVR (+1)
Tucker Kraft: 83 OVR (+2)
Edgerrin Cooper: 79 OVR (+1)
Keisean Nixon: 77 OVR (-1)
Carrington Valentine: 75 OVR (+1)
Jaquan Brisker: 83 OVR (-1)
Rome Odunze: 83 OVR (+1)
Montez Sweat: 82 OVR (+1)
Drew Dalman: 78 OVR (+1)
Colston Loveland: 72 OVR (-1)
Nick McCloud: 71 OVR (+1)
Theo Benedet: 64 OVR (+2)
NFC South
Chris Godwin Jr: 83 OVR (-1)
Tykee Smith: 78 OVR (+1)
Anthony Nelson: 74 OVR (+1)
Bijan Robinson: 94 OVR (-1)
Jessie Bates III: 94 OVR (-1)
Jake Matthews: 88 OVR (+2)
Dee Alford: 73 OVR (+1)
JD Bertrand: 69 OVR (+2)
Chase Young: 80 OVR (+1)
Carl Granderson: 79 OVR (-1)
Chris Rumph II: 68 OVR (+1)
Tetairoa McMillan: 80 OVR (+1)
Tershawn Wharton: 74 OVR (-1)
Trevin Wallace: 73 OVR (+1)
Chau Smith-Wade: 71 OVR (+1)
NFC West
Tyler Higbee: 75 OVR (-1)
None
None
Christian McCaffrey: 91 OVR (-1)
Tatum Bethune: 70 OVR (+1)
Connor Colby: 64 OVR (+1)