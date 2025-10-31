        <
        >

          Taylor, Gonzalez lead Madden NFL 26 Week 7 ratings update

          Jonathan Taylor was one of the big winners in Madden ratings this week. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire
          • Marco Wutz
          Oct 31, 2025, 07:31 PM

          It's been another splendid week for the Indianapolis Colts in landing upgraded ratings in Madden NFL 26's latest update. Jonathan Taylor was able to prolong his momentum and gained one point for the third straight week, equaling his previous career-best season finish of 95 OVR from Madden NFL 23.

          Another five Colts were able to add points to their overalls aside from Taylor, adding another week without anyone having their rating reduced.

          Indianapolis wasn't the only team to achieve this feat, though. The New England Patriots, too, delivered a clean week with cornerback Christian Gonzalez at the head of the line. His upgrade to 96 OVR marks a new career-best rating.

          Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles marked a net gain of nine points across their rosters, with the Eagles joining the Colts, Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets in the club of zero point losses.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 8 ratings updates.

          AFC East

          Buffalo Bills

          New York Jets

          New England Patriots

          Miami Dolphins

          AFC North

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Cleveland Browns

          Baltimore Ravens

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          AFC South

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Tennessee Titans

          Indianapolis Colts

          Houston Texans

          AFC West

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Denver Broncos

          Kansas City Chiefs

          NFC East

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Dallas Cowboys

          Washington Commanders

          New York Giants

          NFC North

          Detroit Lions

          • None

          Minnesota Vikings

          Green Bay Packers

          Chicago Bears

          NFC South

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Atlanta Falcons

          New Orleans Saints

          Carolina Panthers

          NFC West

          Los Angeles Rams

          Seattle Seahawks

          • None

          Arizona Cardinals

          • None

          San Francisco 49ers