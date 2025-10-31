Taylor, Gonzalez lead Madden NFL 26 Week 7 ratings update

Open Extended Reactions

It's been another splendid week for the Indianapolis Colts in landing upgraded ratings in Madden NFL 26's latest update. Jonathan Taylor was able to prolong his momentum and gained one point for the third straight week, equaling his previous career-best season finish of 95 OVR from Madden NFL 23.

Another five Colts were able to add points to their overalls aside from Taylor, adding another week without anyone having their rating reduced.

Indianapolis wasn't the only team to achieve this feat, though. The New England Patriots, too, delivered a clean week with cornerback Christian Gonzalez at the head of the line. His upgrade to 96 OVR marks a new career-best rating.

Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles marked a net gain of nine points across their rosters, with the Eagles joining the Colts, Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets in the club of zero point losses.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 8 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Cam Robinson: 75 OVR (-1)

Baltimore Ravens

Nate Wiggins: 82 OVR (+1)

Cooper Rush: 67 OVR (-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dyami Brown: 75 OVR (-1)

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers: 82 OVR (-1)

Raheem Mostert: 76 OVR (-2)

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

NFC North

Detroit Lions

None

Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw: 90 OVR (-1)

Jalen Redmond: 75 OVR (+1)

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee: 75 OVR (-1)

Seattle Seahawks

None

Arizona Cardinals

None

San Francisco 49ers