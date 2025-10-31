Besiktas JK joins Copa City line-up

Open Extended Reactions

Developer Triple Espresso has announced that Besiktas JK is joining its upcoming game Copa City.

The club from Istanbul is one of Turkiye's most successful soccer teams, winning 16 Süper Lig titles over its 122-year history. Besiktas JK joins German powerhouses FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, English capital club Arsenal, and Brazil's Flamengo as officially licensed and playable clubs in the tycoon game.

The management game tasks players with organizing everything surrounding a match day, including public transportation, security, and food and merch stalls. Unlike EA FC or Football Manager, Copa City doesn't actually feature soccer as a player activity.

All of the included clubs will feature some unique challenges and gameplay elements deriving from their respective real-world fan cultures and situations, making their inclusion more than a mere bonus to authenticity.

Berlin and Warsaw have so far been confirmed as playable cities, including the Olympiastadion and PGE Narodowy Stadium as venues.

A licensed sixth club and third stadium have yet to be revealed.

Copa City is set to come to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on Mar. 26, 2026.