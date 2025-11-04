Biggest winners in College Football 26's new ratings update

Open Extended Reactions

EA has released a major ratings update for College Football 26 to shake up the rankings in both directions. Temple Owls right tackle Giakoby Hills is the biggest winner of the update with a gain of 15 points, allowing him to jump from 54 to 69 OVR.

Hawaii kicker Kansei Matsuzawa and North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker both made substantial gains, going from 71 to 85 OVR. Harper Holloman, Landon Hron and Brian Shane followed suit by netting 14 additional points as well.

Not all athletes were able to make gains, however. While Hills flourished, his teammate Antonio Jones dropped back to 68 OVR, joining Elia Migao, T.Y. Harding and Ethan Hubbard in losing seven points.

Mestemaker is the most improved quarterback ahead of Cale Hellums (+10 to 76 OVR). Ty Simpson (+9 to 91 OVR), Fernando Mendoza (+7 to 94 OVR), Dante Moore (+7 to 91 OVR) and Julian Sayin (+6 to 91 OVR), while D.J. Lagway (-4 to 86 OVR), Drew Allar (-4 to 88 OVR), LaNorris Sellers (-3 to 88 OVR) and Arch Manning (-3 to 87 OVR) dropped out of the most elite group.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes share first place in the team rankings now with 89 OVR. Ohio State and Alabama jointly stand at the top of the offenses ranking along with the Indiana Hoosiers, while Alabama has secured sole leadership of the defenses ranking.

Here are the 20 biggest winners of the latest EA CFB 26 ratings update: