Ousmane Dembélé is a scary sight to any defender, making him a fitting leader for EA Sports FC 26's second Ultimate Scream squad, the game's traditional Halloween program. While the striker's 90 OVR card is a slight downgrade from his standard item on paper, it transforms the Frenchman into a dangerous midfielder thanks to several additional PlayStyle upgrades.
American winger Christian Pulisic is included in the squad as well, already having received his third limited-edition card of the season. The AC Milan player obtained robust all-around stat gains and moved into the center as an advanced midfielder, becoming the brain of his team's attack. His countryman Timothy Weah migrated from the right midfield into a defensive position, earning a host of stat upgrades along the way that saw him jump from 77 to 85 OVR.
That's the theme for many of the players included in this program: Ultimate Scream cards don't always provide direct upgrades, but change a player's style and position to give them versatility. What's more, all Ultimate Scream items will receive permanent upgrades on Nov. 5 and Dec. 4.
Here is the full line-up of EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Team 2:
Ousmane Dembélé, Paris Saint-Germain: 90 OVR
Mariona Caldentey, Arsenal: 89 OVR
Paulo Dybala, AS Roma: 88 OVR
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan: 87 OVR
Antoine Griezmann, Atlético Madrid: 87 OVR
João Félix, Al Nassr: 86 OVR
Lineth Beerensteyn, VfL Wolfsburg: 86 OVR
Juan Cuadrado, Pisa: 86 OVR
Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool: 86 OVR
Nicolas Seiwald, RB Leipzig: 85 OVR
Géraldine Reuteler, Eintracht Frankfurt: 85 OVR
Timothy Weah, Marseilles: 85 OVR
Alejandro Francés, Girona: 84 OVR
Daniel Svensson, Borussia Dortmund: 84 OVR
Eseosa Aigbogun, RC Strasbourg: 84 OVR