Ousmane Dembélé is a scary sight to any defender, making him a fitting leader for EA Sports FC 26's second Ultimate Scream squad, the game's traditional Halloween program. While the striker's 90 OVR card is a slight downgrade from his standard item on paper, it transforms the Frenchman into a dangerous midfielder thanks to several additional PlayStyle upgrades.

American winger Christian Pulisic is included in the squad as well, already having received his third limited-edition card of the season. The AC Milan player obtained robust all-around stat gains and moved into the center as an advanced midfielder, becoming the brain of his team's attack. His countryman Timothy Weah migrated from the right midfield into a defensive position, earning a host of stat upgrades along the way that saw him jump from 77 to 85 OVR.

That's the theme for many of the players included in this program: Ultimate Scream cards don't always provide direct upgrades, but change a player's style and position to give them versatility. What's more, all Ultimate Scream items will receive permanent upgrades on Nov. 5 and Dec. 4.

Here is the full line-up of EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Team 2: