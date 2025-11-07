        <
        >

          Seahawks surge in Madden NFL 26 Week 9 ratings update

          Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the Seahawks into a triumphant rating refresh. Cooper Neill/Getty Images
          • Marco Wutz
          Nov 7, 2025, 09:18 PM

          EA Sports is pulling no punches in the latest round of Madden NFL 26 rating updates. Week 9 not only is the busiest refresh period so far, it also contains some of the greatest point swings.

          The Seattle Seahawks emerge as the big winner of this rollercoaster, adding 21 points across 16 players and only suffering one decrease, with Cooper Kupp being the unfortunate exception. Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues his push towards the top, once again breaking his career record by reaching 92 OVR. Ty Okada contributed the biggest gains, adding four points to his total for the second time this season and reaching a career high of 69 OVR.

          Despite having their win streak ended by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts soared to new rating heights once again, this time led by Rigoberto Sanchez. He was this week's overall top scorer with six points gained, with the Colts gaining 13 points, the second-most among teams this week..

          Sharing the bottom step of the podium are the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, who each claimed a dozen additional points across their rosters. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reached a new career high with 95 OVR, but Ethan Evans was the team's top scorer with four points gained.

          On the other side of the scale, Logan Cooke had a disastrous week, losing six points to drop to 77 OVR after holding on to his opening rating of 83 OVR throughout the season. He's joined by AJ Cole and Jaire Alexander in his misfortune, who both dropped five points. Having started the season at 91 OVR, Alexander's rating has been reduced to just 81.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 9 ratings updates.

          AFC East

          Buffalo Bills

          New York Jets

          New England Patriots

          Miami Dolphins

          AFC North

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Cleveland Browns

          Baltimore Ravens

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          AFC South

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Tennessee Titans

          Indianapolis Colts

          Houston Texans

          AFC West

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Denver Broncos

          Kansas City Chiefs

          NFC East

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Dallas Cowboys

          Washington Commanders

          New York Giants

          NFC North

          Detroit Lions

          Minnesota Vikings

          Green Bay Packers

          Chicago Bears

          NFC South

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Atlanta Falcons

          New Orleans Saints

          Carolina Panthers

          NFC West

          Los Angeles Rams

          Seattle Seahawks

          Arizona Cardinals

          San Francisco 49ers