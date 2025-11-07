EA Sports is pulling no punches in the latest round of Madden NFL 26 rating updates. Week 9 not only is the busiest refresh period so far, it also contains some of the greatest point swings.
The Seattle Seahawks emerge as the big winner of this rollercoaster, adding 21 points across 16 players and only suffering one decrease, with Cooper Kupp being the unfortunate exception. Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues his push towards the top, once again breaking his career record by reaching 92 OVR. Ty Okada contributed the biggest gains, adding four points to his total for the second time this season and reaching a career high of 69 OVR.
Despite having their win streak ended by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts soared to new rating heights once again, this time led by Rigoberto Sanchez. He was this week's overall top scorer with six points gained, with the Colts gaining 13 points, the second-most among teams this week..
Sharing the bottom step of the podium are the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, who each claimed a dozen additional points across their rosters. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reached a new career high with 95 OVR, but Ethan Evans was the team's top scorer with four points gained.
On the other side of the scale, Logan Cooke had a disastrous week, losing six points to drop to 77 OVR after holding on to his opening rating of 83 OVR throughout the season. He's joined by AJ Cole and Jaire Alexander in his misfortune, who both dropped five points. Having started the season at 91 OVR, Alexander's rating has been reduced to just 81.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 9 ratings updates.
AFC East
Reggie Gilliam: 81 OVR (+2)
Matt Prater: 78 OVR (-1)
Shaq Thompson: 78 OVR (-1)
Cole Bishop: 77 OVR (+3)
Jordan Poyer: 76 OVR (-3)
Mitch Wishnowsky: 76 OVR (-1)
Cam Lewis: 74 OVR (+2)
Curtis Samuel: 74 OVR (-1)
Deone Walker: 71 OVR (+1)
Nick Folk: 84 OVR (+2)
Brandon Stephens: 75 OVR (+1)
Justin Fields: 73 OVR (-1)
Mazi Smith: 70 OVR (-2)
Stone Smartt: 64 OVR (+1)
Drake Maye: 86 OVR (+1)
Will Campbell: 82 OVR (+1)
Anfernee Jennings: 77 OVR (-1)
Jaylinn Hawkins: 75 OVR (+1)
K'Lavon Chaisson: 74 OVR (+1)
Craig Woodson: 73 OVR (+1)
Khyiris Tonga: 72 OVR (+1)
Cory Durden: 58 OVR (+1)
Aaron Brewer: 78 OVR (+1)
Jake Bailey: 78 OVR (+1)
Jordyn Brooks: 78 OVR (-1)
Kenneth Grant: 75 OVR (-1)
Ollie Gordon II: 73 OVR (+1)
Jaylen Wright: 71 OVR (-1)
AFC North
Geno Stone: 79 OVR (+1)
Shemar Stewart: 74 OVR (-3)
Joseph Ossai: 73 OVR (+1)
Andrei Iosivas: 72 OVR (+1)
Erick All Jr: 69 OVR (-1)
Denzel Ward: 93 OVR (+1)
David Njoku: 84 OVR (-3)
Jerry Jeudy: 82 OVR (-1)
Devin Bush: 81 OVR (+1)
Quinshon Judkins: 81 OVR (+1)
Rayshawn Jenkins: 77 OVR (+1)
Harold Fannin Jr.: 76 OVR (+2)
Ronnie Hickman: 76 OVR (+1)
Cam Robinson: 73 OVR (-2)
Alex Wright: 71 OVR (+1)
Andre Szmyt: 70 OVR (-1)
Nate Wiggins: 83 OVR (+1)
Malaki Starks: 76 OVR (+1)
Tavius Robinson: 74 OVR (+1)
Teddye Buchanan: 74 OVR (+1)
Andrew Vorhees: 71 OVR (+1)
Cooper Rush: 66 OVR (-1)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Frazier: 85 OVR (+1)
DeShon Elliott: 81 OVR (-1)
Jonnu Smith: 78 OVR (-1)
Kenneth Gainwell: 78 OVR (+1)
Jabrill Peppers: 76 OVR (-4)
AFC South
Cam Little: 78 OVR (+1)
Arik Armstead: 77 OVR (-1)
Logan Cooke: 77 OVR (-6)
Andrew Wingard: 76 OVR (+1)
Patrick Mekari: 73 OVR (-1)
Robert Hainsey: 73 OVR (+2)
Cody Barton: 78 OVR (+1)
Tyjae Spears: 78 OVR (-1)
Johnny Hekker: 77 OVR (+1)
Elic Ayomanor: 75 OVR (+1)
Cam Ward: 71 OVR (-1)
Gunnar Helm: 70 OVR (+2)
Kevin Winston Jr: 70 OVR (-1)
Kalel Mullings: 69 OVR (-1)
C.J. Ravenell: 63 OVR (+1)
Indianapolis Colts
Sauce Gardner: 92 OVR (-1)
Charvarius Ward: 90 OVR (+1)
Kenny Moore II: 87 OVR (-2)
Rigoberto Sanchez: 83 OVR (+6)
Nick Cross: 81 OVR (+2)
Daniel Jones: 80 OVR (-1)
Tanor Bortolini: 80 OVR (+4)
Laiatu Latu: 78 OVR (+1)
Mekhi Blackmon: 76 OVR (+1)
Adetomiwa Adebawore: 67 OVR (+2)
Kamari Lassiter: 82 OVR (+1)
Azeez Al-Shaair: 81 OVR (+1)
Nick Chubb: 80 OVR (-1)
Tank Dell: 79 OVR (-2)
Christian Kirk: 77 OVR (-1)
Sheldon Rankins: 77 OVR (+1)
Denico Autry: 76 OVR (-2)
Calen Bullock: 75 OVR (+1)
Woody Marks: 75 OVR (+1)
Dameon Pierce: 74 OVR (-1)
Xavier Hutchinson: 72 OVR (+1)
Jakob Johnson: 71 OVR (+1)
Juice Scruggs: 70 OVR (-1)
Dare Ogunbowale: 68 OVR (+1)
AFC West
Justin Herbert: 91 OVR (+1)
Keenan Allen: 84 OVR (+2)
Kimani Vidal: 73 OVR (+1)
Justin Eboigbe: 72 OVR (+1)
Trevor Penning: 70 OVR (-2)
Brock Bowers: 93 OVR (+2)
AJ Cole: 79 OVR (-5)
Michael Mayer: 72 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Pola-Mao: 70 OVR (+1)
Garett Bolles: 94 OVR (+2)
Bo Nix: 81 OVR (+1)
Alex Singleton: 79 OVR (+1)
Jeremy Crawshaw: 77 OVR (+4)
Troy Franklin: 77 OVR (+1)
Dondrea Tillman: 69 OVR (+1)
Adam Prentice: 68 OVR (-2)
Matt Peart: 67 OVR (-1)
Michael Burton: 67 OVR (-1)
Chris Jones: 95 OVR (-1)
Rashee Rice: 85 OVR (+1)
JuJu Smith-Schuster: 78 OVR (+1)
Chamarri Conner: 77 OVR (+1)
Tyquan Thornton: 75 OVR (-1)
Kingsley Suamataia: 73 OVR (+1)
Brashard Smith: 72 OVR (+2)
Jared Wiley: 69 OVR (-1)
Chris Roland-Wallace: 66 OVR (+2)
NFC East
Jordan Mailata: 92 OVR (-2)
Quinyon Mitchell: 86 OVR (-1)
Jaelan Phillips: 81 OVR (-1)
Jaire Alexander: 81 OVR (-5)
Jordan Davis: 81 OVR (+1)
Cam Jurgens: 79 OVR (+1)
Marcus Epps: 76 OVR (-1)
Jalyx Hunt: 72 OVR (+1)
Brett Toth: 63 OVR (+1)
CeeDee Lamb: 94 OVR (-1)
Dak Prescott: 90 OVR (-1)
DaRon Bland: 85 OVR (-2)
Jake Ferguson: 83 OVR (-1)
Trevon Diggs: 81 OVR (-2)
Logan Wilson: 77 OVR (-1)
Donovan Ezeiruaku: 76 OVR (+1)
KaVontae Turpin: 75 OVR (-1)
Damone Clark: 71 OVR (-1)
Marist Liufau: 71 OVR (-1)
Kenneth Murray Jr: 68 OVR (-1)
Terry McLaurin: 91 OVR (-1)
Marshon Lattimore: 84 OVR (+1)
Deebo Samuel: 83 OVR (-1)
Jayden Daniels: 82 OVR (-1)
Von Miller: 82 OVR (-1)
Zach Ertz: 79 OVR (+1)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 76 OVR (+1)
Matt Gay: 75 OVR (+1)
Jeremy McNichols: 73 OVR (+1)
Graham Gano: 76 OVR (-1)
Jaxson Dart: 74 OVR (+1)
Chauncey Golston: 73 OVR (-1)
Jamie Gillan: 73 OVR (+1)
Jon Runyan: 73 OVR (+1)
Eric Gray: 67 OVR (-1)
NFC North
D.J. Reed Jr: 86 OVR (+1)
Jack Fox: 79 OVR (+1)
Terrion Arnold: 76 OVR (+1)
Tyleik Williams: 76 OVR (-1)
Al-Quadin Muhammad: 75 OVR (+1)
Christian Mahogany: 72 OVR (+2)
Harrison Smith: 87 OVR (-1)
Jalen Redmond: 77 OVR (+2)
Adam Thielen: 76 OVR (-1)
Jalen Nailor: 76 OVR (+1)
Dallas Turner: 74 OVR (+1)
Levi Drake Rodriguez: 69 OVR (+1)
Carson Wentz: 67 OVR (+1)
Ben Yurosek: 62 OVR (+1)
Jordan Love: 85 OVR (-1)
Tucker Kraft: 84 OVR (+1)
Carrington Valentine: 76 OVR (+1)
Evan Williams: 75 OVR (+1)
Isaiah McDuffie: 75 OVR (+1)
Brandon McManus: 74 OVR (-2)
Emanuel Wilson: 70 OVR (+1)
Chicago Bears
Darnell Wright: 86 OVR (+4)
Drew Dalman: 80 OVR (+2)
Grady Jarrett: 80 OVR (-1)
Caleb Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
Jonah Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 74 OVR (-2)
Devin Duvernay: 74 OVR (-1)
Jonathan Owens: 74 OVR (+2)
Colston Loveland: 73 OVR (+1)
Nahshon Wright: 71 OVR (+2)
Theo Benedet: 67 OVR (+3)
NFC South
Mike Evans: 91 OVR (-1)
Jamel Dean: 88 OVR (+2)
Tykee Smith: 79 OVR (+1)
Sterling Shepard: 76 OVR (+1)
Deion Jones: 72 OVR (-1)
SirVocea Dennis: 72 OVR (+2)
Sean Tucker: 67 OVR (+1)
Payne Durham: 64 OVR (+1)
Drake London: 92 OVR (+1)
A.J. Terrell Jr.: 89 OVR (+1)
Bradley Pinion: 77 OVR (-3)
Darnell Mooney: 77 OVR (-1)
Jordan Fuller: 76 OVR (-1)
Matthew Bergeron: 76 OVR (+1)
Mike Hughes: 76 OVR (+1)
Xavier Watts: 75 OVR (+1)
Ryan Neuzil: 73 OVR (+1)
Zach Harrison: 73 OVR (+1)
LaCale London: 65 OVR (+1)
Jovaughn Gwyn: 63 OVR (+1)
Erik McCoy: 89 OVR (-1)
Julian Blackmon: 78 OVR (-1)
Juwan Johnson: 76 OVR (+1)
Taysom Hill: 75 OVR (-1)
Jordan Howden: 72 OVR (-1)
Trey Palmer: 71 OVR (-1)
Chris Rumph II: 69 OVR (+1)
Luke Fortner: 69 OVR (+1)
Damien Lewis: 84 OVR (+1)
Rico Dowdle: 84 OVR (+1)
Taylor Moton: 84 OVR (-2)
Chuba Hubbard: 83 OVR (-1)
Tre'von Moehrig: 82 OVR (+1)
Tetairoa McMillan: 81 OVR (+1)
A'Shawn Robinson: 76 OVR (+1)
Austin Corbett: 76 OVR (+1)
Trevin Wallace: 74 OVR (+1)
Christian Rozeboom: 73 OVR (+2)
Trevis Gipson: 71 OVR (-1)
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua: 95 OVR (+1)
Byron Young: 84 OVR (+2)
Kam Curl: 82 OVR (+1)
Ethan Evans: 80 OVR (+4)
Nate Landman: 80 OVR (+1)
Coleman Shelton: 74 OVR (+1)
Tyler Davis: 73 OVR (+1)
Terrance Ferguson: 70 OVR (+1)
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 92 OVR (+1)
Cooper Kupp: 84 OVR (-1)
Sam Darnold: 84 OVR (+2)
Byron Murphy II: 81 OVR (+2)
Abraham Lucas: 79 OVR (+1)
Zach Charbonnet: 79 OVR (+1)
Grey Zabel: 78 OVR (+2)
Nick Emmanwori: 77 OVR (+1)
Uchenna Nwosu: 77 OVR (+1)
Coby Bryant: 76 OVR (+1)
Tory Horton: 75 OVR (+1)
Ty Okada: 69 OVR (+4)
Drake Thomas: 68 OVR (+1)
Jalen Sundell: 68 OVR (+1)
George Holani: 67 OVR (+2)
Brandon Pili: 63 OVR (+1)
Hjalte Froholdt: 84 OVR (+1)
Marvin Harrison Jr,: 80 OVR (+1)
Walter Nolen III: 78 OVR (+1)
Dalvin Tomlinson: 76 OVR (-1)
Kyler Murray: 76 OVR (-3)
Chad Ryland: 75 OVR (+1)
Jacoby Brissett: 74 OVR (+3)
Dante Stills: 71 OVR (+1)
Denzel Burke: 71 OVR (+1)
L.J. Collier: 68 OVR (-1)
PJ Mustipher: 63 OVR (+5)
Jake Brendel: 76 OVR (+2)
Keion White: 73 OVR (-2)
Jake Tonges: 71 OVR (+1)
Jordan Elliott: 70 OVR (+1)
Connor Colby: 66 OVR (+2)
Kalia Davis: 66 OVR (+1)