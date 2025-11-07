Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports is pulling no punches in the latest round of Madden NFL 26 rating updates. Week 9 not only is the busiest refresh period so far, it also contains some of the greatest point swings.

The Seattle Seahawks emerge as the big winner of this rollercoaster, adding 21 points across 16 players and only suffering one decrease, with Cooper Kupp being the unfortunate exception. Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues his push towards the top, once again breaking his career record by reaching 92 OVR. Ty Okada contributed the biggest gains, adding four points to his total for the second time this season and reaching a career high of 69 OVR.

Despite having their win streak ended by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts soared to new rating heights once again, this time led by Rigoberto Sanchez. He was this week's overall top scorer with six points gained, with the Colts gaining 13 points, the second-most among teams this week..

Sharing the bottom step of the podium are the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, who each claimed a dozen additional points across their rosters. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reached a new career high with 95 OVR, but Ethan Evans was the team's top scorer with four points gained.

On the other side of the scale, Logan Cooke had a disastrous week, losing six points to drop to 77 OVR after holding on to his opening rating of 83 OVR throughout the season. He's joined by AJ Cole and Jaire Alexander in his misfortune, who both dropped five points. Having started the season at 91 OVR, Alexander's rating has been reduced to just 81.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 9 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers: 93 OVR (+2)

AJ Cole: 79 OVR (-5)

Michael Mayer: 72 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Pola-Mao: 70 OVR (+1)

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers