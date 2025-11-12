Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA competitions running in Europe are regarded as the pinnacle of soccer, and associated programs in EA FC have always been popular. Primetime, the latest FC Ultimate Team promo to drop in FC 26, is unlikely to prove an exception, bringing fans upgraded cards for some of the greatest names in the sport that can become even stronger over time, since the program once again is tied to real-world results.

Leading the line-up is Manchester City's Erling Haaland with a 92 OVR card that overshadows even the Team of the Week and Player of the Month items he's received previously. With 89 Pace, 94 Shooting and 90 Physical the Norwegian striker evokes fear in any defense.

Norway also claims second place in this promo, as FC Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen brings a 90 OVR card to the table. Boasting the same rating as her standard version, the item nevertheless delivers upgrades to Shooting, Dribbling and Defending.

Completing the top trio is another Barca player: Lamine Yamal. Similar to Hansen, his Primetime card isn't starting out at a higher rating than his 89 OVR standard version, but it already offers several boosts across the board with increases to Pace, Shooting and Dribbling.

All Primetime cards can receive further boosts if their real-life counterparts and their teams can complete certain goals throughout the season. These rewards include increased OVRs as well as additional roles and playstyles for added versatility.

Here is the full EA FC 26 Primetime line-up for UCL and UWCL:

In addition to items from UCL and UWCL, Primetime contains cards for UEL and UECL as well as some fresh Heroes, all of which are upgradeable.