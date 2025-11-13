Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami's quest for the 2025 MLS Cup might have already fizzled out if it weren't for Lionel Messi, who's already scored five goals in the first playoff series alone.

The Argentinian's latest exploits, which saw him score twice and assist once in Miami's 4-0 win over Nashville SC, earned him his first Team of the Week card in EA Sports FC 26 and carried Miami into the next round of the competition. Bringing 87 OVR to the field, the item improves all of his attributes in comparison to his regular card and continues Messi's streak of making his mark in the game franchise's TOTW program.

Claiming the top position in TOTW 9 with 90 OVR is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, who may not have been able to avert his club's 1-2 loss at the hands of FC Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, but contributed two assists to PSG's 3-2 win over Lyon in its domestic league.

Filling the second step on the podium is Klara Bühl from Bayern's women's squad. She earned her second TOTW card of the season with an entire series of stellar performances, scoring once and assisting three times in two Frauen-Bundesliga matches last week. Continuing right where she left off, she had a hand in all three of Bayern's goals in yesterday's Women's Champions League victory over Arsenal FC, which saw the Germans prevail 3-2.

Here is the full roster for TOTW 9 in EA FC 26: