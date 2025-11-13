Open Extended Reactions

Season 4 has arrived in EA Sports F1 25 and brings something fans have been requesting for a while now: more special liveries. Players will get their hands on four alternate paint schemes in addition to six special driver helmets. Among the liveries up for grabs is a fan-favorite from Red Bull in which Max Verstappen delivered his stellar drive at Suzuka earlier this year.

Players must engage with the brand-new Survival Challenge mode to earn those goodies. This game mode puts four drivers right into the action, having them battle it out on track for just two minutes after which the user in last place will be kicked out of the race. This cycle continues until only one car is left on the tarmac to claim victory.

The Survival Tokens earned this way can be exchanged for the aforementioned rewards in two phases:

Until Dec. 10:

Kimi Antonelli's Miami helmet -- 900 Tokens

Charles Leclerc's Monza helmet -- 1,250 Tokens

Lewis Hamilton's Monza helmet -- 1,250 Tokens

Sauber's Miami livery -- 1,800 Tokens

Ferrari's Monza livery -- 2,400 Tokens

From Dec. 17 to Jan. 7:

George Russell's Miami helmet -- 900 Tokens

Max Verstappen's Japan helmet -- 1,250 Tokens

Max Verstappen's Orange Lion helmet -- 1,250 Tokens

Racing Bulls' Miami livery -- 1,800 Tokens

Red Bull Japan livery -- 2,400 Tokens

Season 4 also brings good news for Alpine fans, as Franco Colapinto is finally stepping into the outfit's cockpit to replace Jack Doohan in the game. F1 25 kept the Australian in place after he'd been swapped out for the Argentinian earlier this year. While this change only applies to Career saves started after the update, Colapinto can be found in the 2024 F2 driver pool in old saves.

Colapinto has been given 73 OVR consisting of 68 Experience, 71 Racecraft, 73 Awareness and 75 Pace.

A ratings update has been implemented along with the new season to reflect events from Azerbaijan to Mexico. Oscar Piastri is the only driver to lose points due to his recent string of weak performances, while his title rival Lando Norris recorded gains as he charged towards what looks increasingly likely to be his first world championship victory. Carlos Sainz, Oliver Bearman and Antonelli are among the winners of this refresh as well.