Jonathan Taylor has been a consistent guest in EA's weekly ratings updates for Madden NFL 26 thanks to his excellent performances this season. Yet another points gain during the tenth refresh round has finally propelled the Indianapolis Colts running back up to 96 OVR and past his previous best all-time high from Madden NFL 23.
Having achieved a similar feat earlier this season, Matthew Stafford continues to outdo himself. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback picked up another two points, raising his score to an all-time high of 94 OVR. It's been a great update round for the Rams in general, as they were able to gain nine points across eight athletes for a shared second place with the Seattle Seahawks in that metric.
The Seahawks have been looming large over several recent ratings updates, a testament to their four-game win streak. Among the chief contributors to this good fortune is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's not only been named Madden's Offensive Player of the Month for October, but yet again raised his all-time career high to a new mark of 93 OVR.
Taking the crown for the most improved team of the week are the New England Patriots, who raked in a dozen points across six players. Cory Durden and TreVeyon Henderson picked up four and three points, respectively, making the largest individual gains.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 10 ratings updates.
AFC East
Reggie Gilliam: 82 OVR (+1)
Maxwell Hairston: 79 OVR (+1)
Cole Bishop: 78 OVR (+1)
Jackson Hawes: 68 OVR (+1)
Tyrell Shavers: 68 OVR (+1)
Armand Membou: 82 OVR (+2)
Will McDonald IV: 78 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Oliver: 72 OVR (+1)
Justin Fields: 72 OVR (-1)
New England Patriots
Robert Spillane: 84 OVR (+2)
Will Campbell: 83 OVR (+1)
TreVeyon Henderson: 79 OVR (+3)
Mack Hollins: 77 OVR (+2)
Kyle Williams: 73 OVR (+1)
Cory Durden: 62 OVR (+4)
Tyreek Hill: 92 OVR (-1)
De'Von Achane: 87 OVR (+1)
Jordyn Brooks: 79 OVR (+1)
James Daniels: 77 OVR (-1)
Patrick Paul: 77 OVR (+1)
JuJu Brents: 72 OVR (+4)
AFC North
Trey Hendrickson: 90 OVR (-2)
Joe Flacco: 74 OVR (+2)
Jake Browning: 67 OVR (-1)
David Njoku: 83 OVR (-1)
Teven Jenkins: 78 OVR (-2)
Jerome Ford: 75 OVR (-1)
Derrick Henry: 95 OVR (-1)
Travis Jones: 78 OVR (+1)
Malaki Starks: 77 OVR (+1)
Jordan Stout: 76 OVR (+1)
Darius Slay: 82 OVR (-1)
Jabrill Peppers: 75 OVR (-1)
Brandin Echols: 74 OVR (+1)
AFC South
Josh Hines-Allen: 88 OVR (-1)
Parker Washington: 76 OVR (+1)
Jarrian Jones: 74 OVR (+1)
Dennis Gardeck: 73 OVR (+1)
Austin Trammell: 65 OVR (+2)
Will Levis: 68 OVR (-1)
Jalyn Armour-Davis: 67 OVR (+1)
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: 96 OVR (+1)
Grover Stewart: 85 OVR (-1)
Tyler Warren: 84 OVR (+1)
Tanor Bortolini: 82 OVR (+2)
Alec Pierce: 81 OVR (+1)
Daniel Jones: 81 OVR (+1)
Germaine Pratt: 80 OVR (+1)
Will Anderson Jr: 92 OVR (+1)
Danielle Hunter: 91 OVR (+1)
Kamari Lassiter: 83 OVR (+1)
Dalton Schultz: 81 OVR (+1)
Trent Brown: 79 OVR (-5)
Woody Marks: 76 OVR (+1)
Tommy Togiai: 68 OVR (+1)
AFC West
Kimani Vidal: 75 OVR (+2)
RJ Mickens: 70 OVR (+2)
Dylan Parham: 76 OVR (-1)
Tyler Lockett: 76 OVR (-1)
DJ Glaze: 72 OVR (-1)
Kyu Blu Kelly: 72 OVR (+2)
Nik Bonitto: 89 OVR (+1)
Zach Allen: 87 OVR (+2)
Talanoa Hufanga: 86 OVR (+1)
Jonathon Cooper: 82 OVR (+1)
Bo Nix: 80 OVR (-1)
D.J. Jones: 77 OVR (-1)
Malcolm Roach: 72 OVR (-1)
Pat Bryant: 71 OVR (+1)
Alex Palczewski: 70 OVR (+2)
Brashard Smith: 73 OVR (+1)
Robert Tonyan: 67 OVR (-1)
NFC East
Tyler Steen: 72 OVR (-1)
None
Von Miller: 81 OVR (-1)
Frankie Luvu: 79 OVR (-1)
Jaylin Lane: 74 OVR (+1)
Jaxson Dart: 75 OVR (+1)
NFC North
Alex Anzalone: 80 OVR (+1)
Tate Ratledge: 75 OVR (+1)
T.J. Hockenson: 85 OVR (-1)
Jalen Nailor: 77 OVR (+1)
Jordan Love: 84 OVR (-1)
Quay Walker: 80 OVR (+1)
Carrington Valentine: 77 OVR (+1)
D'Andre Swift: 83 OVR (+1)
Caleb Williams: 78 OVR (+1)
Jonah Jackson: 78 OVR (+1)
Nahshon Wright: 72 OVR (+1)
NFC South
Bucky Irving: 86 OVR (-1)
Emeka Egbuka: 81 OVR (+1)
Tez Johnson: 73 OVR (+1)
Darnell Mooney: 76 OVR (-1)
Xavier Watts: 76 OVR (+1)
Michael Penix Jr: 74 OVR (-1)
Ronnie Harrison Jr: 71 OVR (-1)
Kyle Hinton: 62 OVR (+2)
Luke Fortner: 70 OVR (+1)
Tyler Shough: 69 OVR (+1)
Chuba Hubbard: 82 OVR (-1)
Bryce Young: 73 OVR (-1)
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford: 94 OVR (+2)
Quentin Lake: 82 OVR (+2)
Kam Curl: 81 OVR (-1)
Nate Landman: 81 OVR (+1)
Alaric Jackson: 80 OVR (+1)
Cobie Durant: 79 OVR (+1)
Steve Avila: 78 OVR (+2)
Coleman Shelton: 75 OVR (+1)
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 93 OVR (+1)
Sam Darnold: 85 OVR (+1)
Charles Cross: 84 OVR (+1)
Abraham Lucas: 80 OVR (+1)
Grey Zabel: 80 OVR (+2)
Tyrice Knight: 75 OVR (+2)
Anthony Bradford: 72 OVR (+1)
Mack Wilson Sr: 79 OVR (-1)
Garrett Williams: 78 OVR (-1)
Sean Murphy-Bunting: 78 OVR (-1)
Evan Brown: 75 OVR (-1)
Jauan Jennings: 80 OVR (-1)
Ricky Pearsall: 80 OVR (-1)