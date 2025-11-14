Open Extended Reactions

Jonathan Taylor has been a consistent guest in EA's weekly ratings updates for Madden NFL 26 thanks to his excellent performances this season. Yet another points gain during the tenth refresh round has finally propelled the Indianapolis Colts running back up to 96 OVR and past his previous best all-time high from Madden NFL 23.

Having achieved a similar feat earlier this season, Matthew Stafford continues to outdo himself. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback picked up another two points, raising his score to an all-time high of 94 OVR. It's been a great update round for the Rams in general, as they were able to gain nine points across eight athletes for a shared second place with the Seattle Seahawks in that metric.

The Seahawks have been looming large over several recent ratings updates, a testament to their four-game win streak. Among the chief contributors to this good fortune is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's not only been named Madden's Offensive Player of the Month for October, but yet again raised his all-time career high to a new mark of 93 OVR.

Taking the crown for the most improved team of the week are the New England Patriots, who raked in a dozen points across six players. Cory Durden and TreVeyon Henderson picked up four and three points, respectively, making the largest individual gains.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 10 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Robert Spillane: 84 OVR (+2)

Will Campbell: 83 OVR (+1)

TreVeyon Henderson: 79 OVR (+3)

Mack Hollins: 77 OVR (+2)

Kyle Williams: 73 OVR (+1)

Cory Durden: 62 OVR (+4)

Miami Dolphins

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Will Levis: 68 OVR (-1)

Jalyn Armour-Davis: 67 OVR (+1)

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Kimani Vidal: 75 OVR (+2)

RJ Mickens: 70 OVR (+2)

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Brashard Smith: 73 OVR (+1)

Robert Tonyan: 67 OVR (-1)

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Steen: 72 OVR (-1)

Dallas Cowboys

None

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

Jaxson Dart: 75 OVR (+1)

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone: 80 OVR (+1)

Tate Ratledge: 75 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson: 85 OVR (-1)

Jalen Nailor: 77 OVR (+1)

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Luke Fortner: 70 OVR (+1)

Tyler Shough: 69 OVR (+1)

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard: 82 OVR (-1)

Bryce Young: 73 OVR (-1)

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers