          Taylor hits new high in Madden NFL 26 Week 10 ratings update

          Jonathan Taylor's been on a hot streak, both in real life and in Madden. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Nov 14, 2025, 08:41 PM

          Jonathan Taylor has been a consistent guest in EA's weekly ratings updates for Madden NFL 26 thanks to his excellent performances this season. Yet another points gain during the tenth refresh round has finally propelled the Indianapolis Colts running back up to 96 OVR and past his previous best all-time high from Madden NFL 23.

          Having achieved a similar feat earlier this season, Matthew Stafford continues to outdo himself. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback picked up another two points, raising his score to an all-time high of 94 OVR. It's been a great update round for the Rams in general, as they were able to gain nine points across eight athletes for a shared second place with the Seattle Seahawks in that metric.

          The Seahawks have been looming large over several recent ratings updates, a testament to their four-game win streak. Among the chief contributors to this good fortune is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's not only been named Madden's Offensive Player of the Month for October, but yet again raised his all-time career high to a new mark of 93 OVR.

          Taking the crown for the most improved team of the week are the New England Patriots, who raked in a dozen points across six players. Cory Durden and TreVeyon Henderson picked up four and three points, respectively, making the largest individual gains.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 10 ratings updates.

