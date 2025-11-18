Next F1 release will be 2027, with update for F1 25 in 2026

Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports and Codemasters have announced that there won't be a new entry into the F1 game series in 2026, with F1 25 getting a paid content update instead of being replaced by F1 26. This move creates more development time for F1 27, the next full release planned for the franchise.

Called a "premium content update," the upcoming expansion for F1 25 will reflect all the major changes from next year's competition, from new teams and cars to fresh regulations.

F1 27, which is set to be released in 2027, is envisioned as a "reimagined" and "more expansive experience" compared to its predecessors. It looks like EA is aiming to make the franchise more accessible to newer F1 followers specifically, reflecting the sport's rapidly growing fandom. The company assured established players that the 2027 entry will also expand on the most beloved features of the franchise to date.

EA Sports stated that this decision was made as part of a multi-year investment into the series, which is being supported by the F1 organizers and teams.

Given this context it's no surprise that EA halted the development of other racing games at the British studio earlier this year in order to focus all resources on the F1 series.