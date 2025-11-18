EA FC 26 celebrates team captains with Festival of Football

Open Extended Reactions

A team captain always enters the stadium with a little bit of extra pressure on their shoulders. EA Sports FC 26 is celebrating the exemplary athletes who've already served as captains of some of the world's strongest national teams with Festival of Football, bringing another set of powerful cards into FC Ultimate Team.

Kylian Mbappé leads the squad with a 92 OVR item that surpasses even the two Player of the Month cards he's already claimed in the ongoing season, boasting 98 Speed, 93 Dribbling and 92 Shooting. Fellow striker Harry Kane is on his heels with 91 OVR, making this the Englishman's best card so far with 94 Shooting and immense Speed gains.

Completing the podium is Virgil van Dijk with 90 OVR and a stalwart combo of 90 Defending and 88 Physical.

All captains represented in Festival of Football come with enhanced Team Chemistry enabling players to create nation-based squads around them more easily.

Here is the full roster of Festival of Football team captains in EA FC 26: