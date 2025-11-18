EA FC 26 celebrates team captains with Festival of Football

A team captain always enters the stadium with a little bit of extra pressure on their shoulders. EA Sports FC 26 is celebrating the exemplary athletes who've already served as captains of some of the world's strongest national teams with Festival of Football, bringing another set of powerful cards into FC Ultimate Team.
Kylian Mbappé leads the squad with a 92 OVR item that surpasses even the two Player of the Month cards he's already claimed in the ongoing season, boasting 98 Speed, 93 Dribbling and 92 Shooting. Fellow striker Harry Kane is on his heels with 91 OVR, making this the Englishman's best card so far with 94 Shooting and immense Speed gains.
Completing the podium is Virgil van Dijk with 90 OVR and a stalwart combo of 90 Defending and 88 Physical.
All captains represented in Festival of Football come with enhanced Team Chemistry enabling players to create nation-based squads around them more easily.
Here is the full roster of Festival of Football team captains in EA FC 26:
Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain: 92 OVR
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich: 91 OVR
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool: 90 OVR
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manchester City: 89 OVR
Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr: 89 OVR
Lindsey Heaps, Lyon: 88 OVR
Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona: 88 OVR
Leah Williamson, Arsenal: 88 OVR
Irene Paredes, Barcelona: 88 OVR
Naomi Girma, Chelsea: 87 OVR
Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool: 87 OVR
Álvaro Morata, Como 1907: 87 OVR
Bernardo Silva, Manchester City: 87 OVR
Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal: 87 OVR
Ada Hegerberg, Lyon: 87 OVR
Caroline Weir, Real Madrid: 87 OVR
Pernille Harder, FC Bayern Munich: 87 OVR
Andrew Robertson, Liverpool: 86 OVR
Giovanni Di Lorenzo, SSC Napoli: 86 OVR
Nicolás Otamendi, Benfica: 86 OVR
Nicolae Stanciu, Genoa CFC: 86 OVR
Kosovare Asllani, London City Lionesses: 86 OVR
Griedge Mbock Bathy, Paris Saint-Germain: 86 OVR
Jessie Fleming, Portland Timbers-Thorns: 86 OVR
Edson Álvarez, Fenerbahçe: 86 OVR
Aurélien Tchouaméni, Real Madrid: 86 OVR
Glódís Viggósdóttir, Bayern Munich: 86 OVR
Jordan Ayew, Leicester City: 85 OVR
Jordan Henderson, Brentford: 85 OVR
Lukas Hradecky, AS Monaco: 85 OVR
Tim Ream, Charlotte FC: 85 OVR
Piotr Zielinski, Inter Milan: 85 OVR
Pierre-Emile Højberg, Marseille: 85 OVR
Sherida Spitse, Ajax Amsterdam: 85 OVR
Nathan Collins, Brentford: 85 OVR
Orri Óskarsson, Real Sociedad: 85 OVR
Aldana Cometti, FC Fleury 91: 85 OVR
Ben Davies, Tottenham Hotspur: 84 OVR
Mykola Matviyenko, Shakhtar Donetsk: 84 OVR
Rebeca Bernal, Washington Spirit: 84 OVR
Dolores Silva, Levante: 84 OVR
Trai Hume, Sunderland: 84 OVR