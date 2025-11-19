Maximum Football reveals Franchise Mode release date

Open Extended Reactions

Maximum Entertainment confirmed that it will launch Franchise Mode for Maximum Football on Dec. 9, garnishing the release with a whole host of additional features.

The studio previously confirmed that players can connect their Dynasty Mode saves with their Franchise Mode saves to simulate a full career going from college to professional play as well as the various league sizes on offer. This includes the ability to create customized conferences and divisions.

From overtime format and kickoff type or down-by-contact rules to scoring values, many of the rules are customizable during the setup of each new Franchise Mode save. Here is an overview of the options users can tweak:

Overtime format

Kickoff type

Hashmark width

Number of feet required for a catch

Ball type (line or no line)

2-point conversion yard line

Down-by-contact rules

PAT distance

Scoring values for touchdowns and safeties

Two-minute warning behavior

Quarter length, play clock and acceleration rates

Fair catch

Naturally, Franchise Mode brings some stadium management to the table. Players can upgrade their facilities and unlock additional items and amenities to boost their income as well as fan satisfaction. In addition to their stadium and finances, players will have to manage their staff with care, filling positions such as marketing director, team doctor and accountant to ensure that operations are running smoothly.

A trio of coaches needs to be hired to do the same on the gridiron, contributing bonuses to player development and performance as well as delivering a steady stream of scouting reports into managers' hands.

Between trading, picking up free agents and drafting rookies there are lots of options to expand a roster. As previously announced, Maximum Football's AI opponents remember how they have been treated by players in past negotiations and react accordingly, bringing a strategic element into this process in addition to athletes' own considerations.