Khadija Shaw and Mapi León jointly lead Team of the Week 10 in EA Sports FC 26 with 90 OVR cards. Shaw, the Jamaican striker from Manchester City scored and assisted once, respectively, in the clash with city rivals Manchester United to propel City to a clean 3-0 win.

A similarly charged showdown in Spain featuring FC Barcelona and Real Madrid saw León, the center back, assist on one of the four goals scored by Barca to contribute to a dominating 4-0 victory.

German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger earned TOTW honors and an 87 OVR item with her iron defense against the Orlando Pride, which enabled Gotham FC's Jaedyn Shaw to score the decisive 1-0 goal in the 97th minute of the match.

Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City's men's squad completes the top four of the week with his own 87 OVR card, though he didn't earn it with a performance for the Premier League club. The midfielder contributed one goal and one assist to the Netherlands' 4-0 over Lithuania that secured the country's ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

