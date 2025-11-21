        <
          Drake Maye climbs in Madden NFL 26 Week 11 ratings update

          Could Drake Maye break 90 OVR by season's end? EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Nov 21, 2025, 08:27 PM

          Drake Maye has yet again made gains in Madden NFL 26. The eleventh round of ratings updates saw him jump another point to an 87 OVR rating, so the New England Patriots quarterback is just a single point away upgrading his rating by ten points since the start of the season.

          Another athlete on the rise is Trey McBride, although the Arizona Cardinals tight end is climbing at a far slower pace: His latest gain put him at a 95 OVR rating, up three in total from his starting value.

          Minkah Fitzpatrick, who held his initial 92 OVR throughout ten weeks, finally suffered his first points reduction of the season. The Miami Dolphins free safety lost two points in this refresh, putting him in danger of falling out of the 90s.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 11 ratings updates.

