Drake Maye has yet again made gains in Madden NFL 26. The eleventh round of ratings updates saw him jump another point to an 87 OVR rating, so the New England Patriots quarterback is just a single point away upgrading his rating by ten points since the start of the season.

Another athlete on the rise is Trey McBride, although the Arizona Cardinals tight end is climbing at a far slower pace: His latest gain put him at a 95 OVR rating, up three in total from his starting value.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, who held his initial 92 OVR throughout ten weeks, finally suffered his first points reduction of the season. The Miami Dolphins free safety lost two points in this refresh, putting him in danger of falling out of the 90s.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 11 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Drake Maye: 87 OVR (+1)

Robert Spillane: 85 OVR (+1)

TreVeyon Henderson: 81 OVR (+2)

Dell Pettus: 69 OVR (+1) '

Miami Dolphins

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Devin Bush: 82 OVR (+1)

Jerry Jeudy: 81 OVR (-1)

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

Kenny Moore II: 86 OVR (-1)

Houston Texans

Davis Mills: 66 OVR (+1)

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

Tyler Biadasz: 80 OVR (-1)

Chris Rodriguez Jr: 70 OVR (+1)

New York Giants

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 67 OVR (+1)

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Davon Godchaux: 78 OVR (-1)

Devaughn Vele: 71 OVR (-1)

Carolina Panthers

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride: 95 OVR (+1)

Jacoby Brissett: 76 OVR (+2)

San Francisco 49ers