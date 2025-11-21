Drake Maye has yet again made gains in Madden NFL 26. The eleventh round of ratings updates saw him jump another point to an 87 OVR rating, so the New England Patriots quarterback is just a single point away upgrading his rating by ten points since the start of the season.
Another athlete on the rise is Trey McBride, although the Arizona Cardinals tight end is climbing at a far slower pace: His latest gain put him at a 95 OVR rating, up three in total from his starting value.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, who held his initial 92 OVR throughout ten weeks, finally suffered his first points reduction of the season. The Miami Dolphins free safety lost two points in this refresh, putting him in danger of falling out of the 90s.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 11 ratings updates.
AFC East
Greg Rousseau: 88 OVR (+1)
Taron Johnson: 83 OVR (-1)
Cole Bishop: 79 OVR (+1)
Keon Coleman: 76 OVR (-1)
Tyrell Shavers: 69 OVR (+1)
Garrett Wilson: 86 OVR (-1)
Jamien Sherwood: 77 OVR (+1)
Jermaine Johnson: 77 OVR (-2)
Jarvis Brownlee Jr: 75 OVR (-1)
Micheal Clemons: 71 OVR (-1)
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: 87 OVR (+1)
Robert Spillane: 85 OVR (+1)
TreVeyon Henderson: 81 OVR (+2)
Dell Pettus: 69 OVR (+1)
'
Miami Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick: 90 OVR (-2)
Jaylen Waddle: 86 OVR (+1)
Jordyn Brooks: 80 OVR (+1)
Patrick Paul: 79 OVR (+2)
Bradley Chubb: 78 OVR (-1)
Larry Borom: 69 OVR (+2)
Zach Wilson: 65 OVR (-1)
AFC North
Joe Flacco: 73 OVR (-1)
Myles Murphy: 71 OVR (+1)
Jalen Rivers: 67 OVR (-1)
Devin Bush: 82 OVR (+1)
Jerry Jeudy: 81 OVR (-1)
Kyle Hamilton: 92 OVR (+1)
Mark Andrews: 91 OVR (+1)
Ronnie Stanley: 86 OVR (-1)
DeAndre Hopkins: 82 OVR (-1)
Keaton Mitchell: 75 OVR (+1)
Daniel Faalele: 73 OVR (-1)
Joey Porter Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)
Keeanu Benton: 76 OVR (+1)
James Pierre: 74 OVR (+1)
AFC South
Ezra Cleveland: 79 OVR (+1)
Bhayshul Tuten: 77 OVR (+2)
Tim Patrick: 77 OVR (+1)
Quintin Morris: 64 OVR (+1)
Cole Van Lanen: 62 OVR (+3)
Sebastian Joseph-Day: 79 OVR (+1)
JC Latham: 78 OVR (+2)
Cedric Gray: 77 OVR (+1)
Kenny Moore II: 86 OVR (-1)
Davis Mills: 66 OVR (+1)
AFC West
Mekhi Becton: 76 OVR (-3)
Bradley Bozeman: 72 OVR (-1)
Tyler Conklin: 72 OVR (-2)
Andre James: 69 OVR (-2)
Eric Stokes: 77 OVR (+1)
Jordan Meredith: 72 OVR (-1)
Devin White: 71 OVR (+1)
DJ Glaze: 71 OVR (-1)
Caleb Rogers: 69 OVR (-2)
Troy Franklin: 78 OVR (+1)
Riley Moss: 76 OVR (-1)
Jahdae Barron: 75 OVR (-2)
Pat Bryant: 72 OVR (+1)
Nick Bolton: 82 OVR (-1)
Isiah Pacheco: 79 OVR (-2)
Mike Danna: 77 OVR (-1)
Chris Roland-Wallace: 67 OVR (+1)
NFC East
Quinyon Mitchell: 87 OVR (+1)
Jalen Hurts: 86 OVR (-1)
Jaire Alexander: 79 OVR (-2)
Reed Blankenship: 79 OVR (-1)
Nakobe Dean: 78 OVR (+1)
Kelee Ringo: 73 OVR (-1)
Tyler Steen: 73 OVR (+1)
George Pickens: 87 OVR (+1)
Donovan Ezeiruaku: 77 OVR (+1)
Osa Odighizuwa: 77 OVR (+1)
Caelen Carson: 73 OVR (+1)
Shavon Revel Jr: 73 OVR (-1)
Tyler Guyton: 73 OVR (+1)
Tyler Biadasz: 80 OVR (-1)
Chris Rodriguez Jr: 70 OVR (+1)
Devin Singletary: 76 OVR (+1)
John Michael Schmitz Jr: 73 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Hodgins: 71 OVR (+1)
Jalin Hyatt: 70 OVR (-1)
NFC North
Brian Branch: 91 OVR (+1)
Jared Goff: 88 OVR (-1)
Jameson Williams: 83 OVR (+1)
Alex Anzalone: 81 OVR (+1)
Rock Ya-Sin: 72 OVR (+1)
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 67 OVR (+1)
Jordan Love: 85 OVR (+1)
Carrington Valentine: 78 OVR (+1)
Keisean Nixon: 78 OVR (+1)
Aaron Banks: 74 OVR (+1)
Darnell Wright: 87 OVR (+1)
Drew Dalman: 81 OVR (+1)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 75 OVR (+1)
Colston Loveland: 74 OVR (+1)
NFC South
Zyon McCollum: 81 OVR (+1)
Rachaad White: 79 OVR (-1)
Sean Tucker: 70 OVR (+3)
Kaden Elliss: 83 OVR (+1)
Ryan Neuzil: 74 OVR (+1)
Zane Gonzalez: 73 OVR (+1)
LaCale London: 66 OVR (+1)
Davon Godchaux: 78 OVR (-1)
Devaughn Vele: 71 OVR (-1)
Tetairoa McMillan: 82 OVR (+1)
Mike Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)
Nic Scourton: 75 OVR (+1)
Bryce Young: 74 OVR (+1)
Claudin Cherelus: 65 OVR (+2)
Corey Thornton: 65 OVR (+2)
NFC West
Jared Verse: 87 OVR (-1)
Nate Landman: 84 OVR (+3)
Kamren Kinchens: 80 OVR (+1)
Omar Speights: 78 OVR (+1)
Emmanuel Forbes Jr: 74 OVR (+2)
Sam Darnold: 84 OVR (-1)
Zach Charbonnet: 80 OVR (+1)
Grey Zabel: 79 OVR (-1)
AJ Barner: 73 OVR (+1)
Arizona Cardinals
Trey McBride: 95 OVR (+1)
Jacoby Brissett: 76 OVR (+2)
Brandon Aiyuk: 85 OVR (-1)
Brock Purdy: 83 OVR (+1)