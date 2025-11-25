Mitchell, Cunningham move up in latest NBA 2K26 ratings

That swish you hear? That's the latest NBA 2K26 ratings update. 2K Games has announced its next round of changes to ratings for NBA 2K26 to better reflect players' real-life ability on the court.
Donovan Mitchell is in his prime and the latest stats reflect that, moving the Cleveland Cavaliers guard up one point to a 94 OVR. Over the last two weeks, Mitchell has posted 32.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
Cade Cunningham from the Detroit Pistons is another player moving up by one point, to a 93 OVR. That's in large part thanks to his recent triple-double, where he scored 46 points with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and two blocks. At 24 years old, expect to see him climb even higher over the next few years.
When NBA 2K26 launched, Jalen Johnson only just cracked the top 100 players at number 96, but he's shot up four points in OVR score since launch, and this new update sees him climb even further, approaching the 90 OVR club with an OVR of 87. The young star has had a chance to shine in recent weeks, showing his leadership abilities for the Atlanta Hawks with Trae Young sidelined.
Here are the rest of the changes in this update:
Atlanta Hawks
Jalen Johnson: 87 OVR (+2)
Zaccharie Risacher: 79 OVR (+1)
Mouhamed Gueye: 75 OVR (+1)
Vit Krejci: 75 OVR (+2)
Asa Newell: 74 OVR (+1)
Keaton Wallace: 72 OVR (+2)
Boston Celtics
Payton Pritchard: 81 OVR (+1)
Luka Garza: 76 OVR (+3)
Jordan Walsh: 73 OVR (+3)
Hugo Gonzalez: 71 OVR (+1)
Brooklyn Nets
Michael Porter Jr: 84 OVR (+1)
Nic Claxton: 82 OVR (+2)
Ziaire Williams: 75 (-1)
Noah Clowney: 74 OVR (+1)
Egor Demin: 73 OVR (+1)
Tyrese Martin: 73 OVR (-1)
Drake Powell: 73 OVR (+3)
Charlotte Hornets
Kon Knueppel: 82 OVR (+3)
Miles Bridges: 81 OVR (-1)
Ryan Kalkbrenner: 79 OVR (+1)
Collin Sexton: 79 OVR (-1)
Sion James: 75 OVR (-1)
Tre Mann: 74 OVR (-1)
Chicago Bulls
Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)
Ayo Dosunmu: 78 OVR (+1)
Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+2)
Isaac Okoro: 76 OVR (+2)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: 94 OVR (+1)
Evan Mobley: 88 OVR (-1)
Jarrett Allen: 85 OVR (+1)
De'Andre Hunter: 81 OVR (+1)
Jaylon Tyson: 76 OVR (+2)
Larry Nance Jr.: 73 OVR (-1)
Craig Porter Jr.: 74 OVR (+1)
Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 71 OVR (+2)
Tyrese Proctor: 70 OVR (+1)
Dallas Mavericks
Daniel Gafford: 79 OVR (-1)
Naji Marshall: 78 OVR (+2)
Brandon Williams: 77 OVR (+4)
Moussa Cisse: 72 OVR (+4)
Denver Nuggets
Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR (+1)
Jamal Murray: 86 OVR (-1)
Jonas Valanciunas: 79 OVR (+1)
Peyton Watson: 78 OVR (+2)
Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (-1)
Spencer Jones: 69 OVR (+2)
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham: 93 OVR (+1)
Jalen Duren: 87 OVR (+3)
Daniss Jenkins: 79 OVR (+9)
Caris LeVert: 78 OVR (+2)
Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (+2)
Ronald Holland II: 76 OVR (-1)
Paul Reed: 75 OVR (+3)
Javonte Green: 73 OVR (+1)
Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green: 79 OVR (-1)
Jonathan Kuminga: 79 OVR (-2)
Moses Moody: 79 OVR (+1)
Brandin Podziemski: 77 OVR (-1)
Buddy Hield: 75 OR (-1)
Will Richard: 76 OVR (+1)
Quinten Post: 75 OVR (+1)
Pat Spencer: 72 OVR (+3)
Houston Rockets
Reed Sheppard: 79 OVR (+3)
Josh Okogie: 77 OVR (+2)
Indiana Pacers
Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR (-1)
Jarace Walker: 75 OVR (-1)
Tony Bradley: 74 OVR (+1)
Monte Morris: 72 OVR (-1)
LA Clippers
Ivica Zubac: 86 OVR (-1)
John Collins: 78 OVR (-1)
Kris Dunn: 77 OVR (+1)
Brook Lopez: 77 OVR (-1)
Jordan Miller: 73 OVR (+2)
Chris Paul: 75 OVR (-1)
Kobe Sanders: 70 OVR (+2)
Cam Christie: 70 OVR (+2)
Los Angeles Lakers
Deandre Ayton: 82 OVR (+2)
Jake LaRavia: 77 OVR (-1)
Bronny James: 69 OVR (+1)
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant: 86 OVR (-3)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 75 OVR (-1)
Vince Williams Jr.: 74 OVR (+3)
Miami Heat
Norman Powell: 86 OVR (+1)
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)
Kel'el Ware: 81 OVR (+2)
Pelle Larsson: 77 OVR (+2)
Simone Fontecchio: 76 OVR (+1)
Nikola Jovic: 76 OVR (+1)
Dru Smith: 74 OVR (+1)
Milwaukee Bucks
Ryan Rollins: 81 OVR (+2)
Bobby Portis: 79 OVR (-1)
Kyle Kuzma: 78 OVR (+1)
Gary Trent Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert: 84 OVR (+1)
Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+1)
Rob Dillingham: 73 OVR (-1)
New Orleans Pelicans
Trey Murphy III: 83 OVR (+3)
Derik Queen: 80 OVR (+6)
Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (+2)
Saddiq Bey: 77 OVR (+1)
Jeremiah Fears: 77 OVR (-1)
Yves Missi: 77 OVR (-2)
Kevon Looney: 73 OVR (-1)
Micah Peavy: 71 OVR (+2)
New York Knicks
Mikal Bridges: 85 OVR (+1)
Jordan Clarkson: 77 OVR (+1)
Landry Shamet: 77 OVR (+4)
Oklahoma City Thunder
Isaiah Hartenstein: 83 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Joe: 80 OVR (+1)
Ajay Mitchell: 80 OVR (+)
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: 89 OVR (-1)
Desmond Bane: 83 OVR (+2)
Jalen Suggs: 83 OVR (+1)
Tristan da Silva: 78 OVR (+2)
Tyus Jones: 73 OVR (-1)
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey: 90 OVR (+1)
VJ Edgecombe: 80 OVR (-1)
Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (+2)
Justin Edwards: 76 OVR (+1)
Jared McCain: 76 OVR (-4)
Trendon Watford: 76 OVR (+2)
Adem Bona: 73 OVR (-1)
Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker: 93 OVR (+1)
Grayson Allen: 82 OVR (+4)
Dillon Brooks: 82 OVR (+1)
Mark Williams: 80 OVR (+1)
Collin Gillespie: 77 OVR (+1)
Ryan Dunn: 76 OVR (-1)
Nick Richards: 75 OVR (-1)
Portland Trail Blazers
Deni Avdija: 87 OVR (+3)
Shaedon Sharpe: 83 OVR (+2)
Sacramento Kings
DeMar DeRozan: 84 OVR (-1)
Zach LaVine: 84 OVR (-2)
Malik Monk: 79 OVR (-1)
Dennis Schroder: 77 OVR (-2)
Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (+2)
San Antonio Spurs
Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (+1)
Kelly Olynyk: 77 OVR (+1)
Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes: 87 OVR (+1)
Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (+1)
Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+2)
Jakob Poeltl: 80 OVR (+1)
Sandro Mamukelashvili: 77 OVR (+2)
Jamal Shead: 75 OVR (+1)
Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen: 88 OVR (+1)
Keyonte George: 83 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Collier: 79 OVR (+1)
Kyle Filipowski: 76 OVR (-1)
Ace Bailey: 75 OVR (+2)
Svi Mykhailiuk: 75 OVR (+2)
Taylor Hendricks: 74 OVR (-1)
Washington Wizards
Kyshawn George: 80 OVR (-1)
CJ McCollum: 80 OVR (+1)
Bilal Coulibaly: 78 OVR (-1)
Khris Middleton: 76 OVR (-2)
Cam Whitmore: 76 OVR (+1)