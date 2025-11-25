Mitchell, Cunningham move up in latest NBA 2K26 ratings

Cade Cunningham drops an outstanding triple-double with 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Pistons' overtime win against the Wizards. (1:15)

That swish you hear? That's the latest NBA 2K26 ratings update. 2K Games has announced its next round of changes to ratings for NBA 2K26 to better reflect players' real-life ability on the court.

Donovan Mitchell is in his prime and the latest stats reflect that, moving the Cleveland Cavaliers guard up one point to a 94 OVR. Over the last two weeks, Mitchell has posted 32.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Cade Cunningham from the Detroit Pistons is another player moving up by one point, to a 93 OVR. That's in large part thanks to his recent triple-double, where he scored 46 points with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and two blocks. At 24 years old, expect to see him climb even higher over the next few years.

When NBA 2K26 launched, Jalen Johnson only just cracked the top 100 players at number 96, but he's shot up four points in OVR score since launch, and this new update sees him climb even further, approaching the 90 OVR club with an OVR of 87. The young star has had a chance to shine in recent weeks, showing his leadership abilities for the Atlanta Hawks with Trae Young sidelined.

Here are the rest of the changes in this update:

Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons

Reed Sheppard: 79 OVR (+3)

Josh Okogie: 77 OVR (+2)

Deni Avdija: 87 OVR (+3)

Shaedon Sharpe: 83 OVR (+2)