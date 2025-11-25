        <
          Mitchell, Cunningham move up in latest NBA 2K26 ratings

          play
          Cade Cunningham drops a 46-point triple-double in Pistons' win (1:15)

          Cade Cunningham drops an outstanding triple-double with 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Pistons' overtime win against the Wizards. (1:15)

          • Kirk McKeand
          Nov 25, 2025, 05:13 PM

          That swish you hear? That's the latest NBA 2K26 ratings update. 2K Games has announced its next round of changes to ratings for NBA 2K26 to better reflect players' real-life ability on the court.

          Donovan Mitchell is in his prime and the latest stats reflect that, moving the Cleveland Cavaliers guard up one point to a 94 OVR. Over the last two weeks, Mitchell has posted 32.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

          Cade Cunningham from the Detroit Pistons is another player moving up by one point, to a 93 OVR. That's in large part thanks to his recent triple-double, where he scored 46 points with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and two blocks. At 24 years old, expect to see him climb even higher over the next few years.

          When NBA 2K26 launched, Jalen Johnson only just cracked the top 100 players at number 96, but he's shot up four points in OVR score since launch, and this new update sees him climb even further, approaching the 90 OVR club with an OVR of 87. The young star has had a chance to shine in recent weeks, showing his leadership abilities for the Atlanta Hawks with Trae Young sidelined.

          Here are the rest of the changes in this update:

          Atlanta Hawks

          Boston Celtics

          Brooklyn Nets

          Charlotte Hornets

          Chicago Bulls

          Cleveland Cavaliers

          Dallas Mavericks

          Denver Nuggets

          Detroit Pistons

          Golden State Warriors

          Houston Rockets

          Indiana Pacers

          LA Clippers

          Los Angeles Lakers

          Memphis Grizzlies

          Miami Heat

          Milwaukee Bucks

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          New Orleans Pelicans

          New York Knicks

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          Orlando Magic

          Philadelphia 76ers

          Phoenix Suns

          Portland Trail Blazers

          Sacramento Kings

          San Antonio Spurs

          Toronto Raptors

          Utah Jazz

          Washington Wizards