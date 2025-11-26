Open Extended Reactions

With December very nearly here, it's time for the gaming world to look to the Game Awards, a night where we look back on all the biggest and best games that were released in 2025 and award those that truly stood out.

Sports games get their own category, officially dubbed "Best Sports/Racing Game." Past winners in this category include EA Sports FC 25, Forza Horizon 5 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

2025's nominees for the Best Sports/Racing game at the Game Awards are:

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario and Sonic continue to go head-to-head, with Mario Kart World serving as the primary launch title for the new Nintendo Switch 2. It was well received, though it also was criticized for its less interesting track design compared to previous titles. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, meanwhile, was very well received compared to earlier games in the series, with many hailing it as the best Sonic racing game yet. F1 25 is a solid racing game for those who prefer a more realistic simulation of the sport.

Then it's between the two soccer games for the last two sports. EA Sports FC 26 continues on all the good things that last year's game set up -- a good sign since FC 25 snagged the crown last year. Rematch, however, is the new kid on the block, bringing a more tactile gameplay feel to tense and fast-paced 5-on-5 soccer matches.

To find out who wins, you can watch the Game Awards, starting at 7:30pm ET on Thursday, December 11, 2025.