Open Extended Reactions

A 2017 physical copy of Epic Games' Fortnite sold for a whopping $42,500 last Friday on Heritage Auctions.

The sealed Xbox One copy received an overall grade of 10 A++, the highest grade possible, according to PSA's listing. The copy received 29 bids before reaching its final total.

Fortnite, best known for being available digitally for free, received a limited physical release in 2017, a year before the Battle Royale game earned $2.4 billion -- more digital revenue in a single year than any game in history.

The $42,500 total is far from the largest amount ever spent on a hard copy video game. That honor belongs to an original 1985 copy of Super Mario Bros. on Nintendo that sold for $2 million in 2021.

Athletes such as NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and NBA guard Josh Hart have been noted players of the game through the years. In 2018, Hart called himself the best Fortnite player in the league.