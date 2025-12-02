NBA 2K26 Season 3 draws inspiration from Cade Cunningham

Open Extended Reactions

2025 NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham is the poster athlete for NBA 2K26 Season 3, inspiring many of the new cosmetics available as part of the content update. Players will also receive a Pink Diamond MyTeam Cunningham card as part of the Season 3 Pro Pass.

Season 3's Park games take place in an area inspired by NBA 2K16's Sunset Beach and will activate a 25 percent REP Boost for MyPlayer characters, making them a good choice for users in need of some upgrades.

Kyle Kuzma is available as this season's first MyTeam reward. Starting at 89 OVR, the Milwaukee Bucks' forward's Evolution item can be upgraded to 91 OVR. An Amethyst version of Jalen Duren is available at Level 10 to celebrate the career-high points and rebounds he's currently averaging, while Level 20 offers a Diamond version of Kyrie Irving.

Rick Carlisle is awaiting players as a Pink Diamond Coach in Level 28, bringing the experience he's gathered from many years as a head coach. Joining the fray on Level 30 is Alonzo Mourning with a 96 OVR Pink Diamond card that's only trumped by the two top rewards of Season 3: Galaxy Opal Paige Bueckers and Anthony Edwards, who are both rated 98 OVR. Items like player packs, currency and resources await on the tiers between these cards.

Players can additionally secure themselves a Pink Diamond Jalen Brunson (96 OVR) by using the NBA 2K26 MyTeam Mobile app.