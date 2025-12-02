Black Friday isn't just high season for retailers: EA Sports is once again getting in on the action with a super-sized Thunderstruck program in EA FC 26, offering a vast host of dynamic items that can be improved over time based on real-world results.
Leading the massive squad are two athletes active in Spain: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas stand at the top of the list with 92 OVR, scoring their strongest items of the season so far with slight upgrades compared to their respective Team of the Week cards.
Manchester City's Rodri completes the podium with 91 OVR and his first limited card in FC 26, which brings him an immense jump of 17 points in Pace. Rounding out the Thunderstruck top scorers are Arsenal's Alessia Russo and Barca's Raphinha with 90 OVR as well as Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, Atlético Madrid's Jan Oblak and Al Ittihad's N'Golo Kanté with 89 OVR.
All Thunderstruck cards can receive additional playstyles and role affinities based on their clubs' domestic league performances.
Here is the full roster for EA FC 26 Thunderstruck:
Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid: 92 OVR
Alexia Putellas, FC Barcelona: 92 OVR
Rodri, Manchester City: 91 OVR
Alessia Russo, Arsenal FC: 90 OVR
Raphinha, FC Barcelona: 90 OVR
Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern Munich: 89 OVR
Jan Oblak, Atlético Madrid: 89 OVR
N'Golo Kanté, Al Ittihad: 89 OVR
Christiane Endler, Lyon: 89 OVR
Samantha Kerr, Chelsea: 88 OVR
Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Internazionale: 88 OVR
Pedro Neto, Chelsea: 88 OVR
Theo Hernández, Al Hilal: 88 OVR
Georgia Stanway, FC Bayern Munich: 88 OVR
Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund: 87 OVR
Mattia Zaccagni, Lazio: 87 OVR
Barbara Bonansea, Juventus: 87 OVR
Diogo Dalot, Manchester United: 87 OVR
Jurriën Timber, Arsenal FC: 87 OVR
Olga Carmona, Paris Saint-Germain: 87 OVR
Selina Cerci, TSG Hoffenheim: 87 OVR
Melchie Dumornay, Lyon: 87 OVR
Giada Greggi, AS Roma: 87 OVR
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marseilles: 87 OVR
Riyad Mahrez, Al Ahli: 87 OVR
Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool: 87 OVR
Nick Woltemade, Newcastle United: 87 OVR
Ivan Perisic, PSV Eindhoven: 86 OVR
Alexander Bah, SL Benfica: 86 OVR
Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus: 86 OVR
Edmond Tapsoba, Bayer 04 Leverkusen: 86 OVR
Athenea del Castillo, Real Madrid: 86 OVR
Baris Yilmaz, Galatasaray: 86 OVR
Andrea Medina, Atlético Madrid: 86 OVR
Adrien Thomasson, RC Lens: 85 OVR
Wout Weghorst, Ajax Amsterdam: 85 OVR
Denis Zakaria, AS Monaco: 85 OVR
Tajon Buchanan, Villarreal: 85 OVR
Quinten Timber, Feyenoord Rotterdam: 85 OVR
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Real Betis: 85 OVR
Jade Rose, Manchester City: 85 OVR
Marco Asensio, Fenerbahçe: 85 OVR
Hayley Raso, Eintracht Frankfurt: 85 OVR
Fisnik Asllani, TSG Hoffenheim: 85 OVR