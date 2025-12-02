Open Extended Reactions

Black Friday isn't just high season for retailers: EA Sports is once again getting in on the action with a super-sized Thunderstruck program in EA FC 26, offering a vast host of dynamic items that can be improved over time based on real-world results.

Leading the massive squad are two athletes active in Spain: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas stand at the top of the list with 92 OVR, scoring their strongest items of the season so far with slight upgrades compared to their respective Team of the Week cards.

Manchester City's Rodri completes the podium with 91 OVR and his first limited card in FC 26, which brings him an immense jump of 17 points in Pace. Rounding out the Thunderstruck top scorers are Arsenal's Alessia Russo and Barca's Raphinha with 90 OVR as well as Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, Atlético Madrid's Jan Oblak and Al Ittihad's N'Golo Kanté with 89 OVR.

All Thunderstruck cards can receive additional playstyles and role affinities based on their clubs' domestic league performances.

Here is the full roster for EA FC 26 Thunderstruck: