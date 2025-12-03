Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports didn't skip Team of the Week 12 in Madden NFL 26 entirely -- it merely delayed its release due to the holidays, giving players a double dose of the program this week with items reflecting the events of Weeks 12 and 13 of the ongoing NFL season. This means that players will be able to get access to four 94 OVR Limited Edition cards instead of the usual two.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat stand at the top of TOTW 12. St. Brown recorded nine receptions over 149 yards and one touchdown in the game against the New York Giants, contributing to the Lions' 34-27 victory in overtime. Sweat managed three solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in the Bears' narrow 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TOTW 13 is also led by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai. Wicks tallied six receptions over 94 yards and two touchdowns during past Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions. Ossai kept things under control in Cincinnati's domineering 32-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens with three solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Here is the line-up for TOTW 12 and 13 in Madden NFL 26: