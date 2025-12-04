Open Extended Reactions

Argentinian striker Lautaro Martínez has received his first limited item of the EA FC 26 season, a 89 OVR TOTW card providing slight upgrades in all attributes compared to the standard version. Martínez earned the honors by scoring both goals during Internazionale's 2-0 win over Pisa on Sunday, keeping the Nerazzurri in the title fight following their setback against city rivals AC Milan in the previous week.

Ada Hegerberg takes second place in TOTW 12 with an 88 OVR item that trumps both her standard version and Festival of Football card in terms of stat upgrades. The Norwegian striker successfully executed a penalty kick in a friendly match against Brazil last week, but her TOTW appearance is likely a result of a collection of great performances in recent matches -- she scored four goals and one assist over the course of six appearances in November.

Seven athletes are vying for the third step of the podium this week with 86 OVR cards, among them Manchester City's Phil Foden and Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw, who both scored two goals for their clubs last week.

Here is the full line-up for TOTW 12 in EA FC 26:

Lautaro Martínez, Inter Milan: 89 OVR

Ada Hegerberg, Lyon: 88 OVR

Phil Foden, Manchester City: 86 OVR

Malick Thiaw, Newcastle United: 86 OVR

David Neres, Napoli: 86 OVR

Wladimiro Falcone, US Lecce: 85 OVR

Alberto Moleiro, Villarreal: 84 OVR

Paul Onuachu, Trabzonspor: 83 OVR

Berke Özer, Lille: 83 OVR

Tadeo Allende, Inter Miami: 83 OVR

Beni Mukendi, Vitória SC: 83 OVR