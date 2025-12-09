It's taken Cooper Flagg some time to acclimatize to the NBA, but the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft finally appears to be getting comfortable. Increasing his average metrics across the board over the last two weeks and delivering a strong 35-point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks forward is showing why he was the league's most-coveted rookie. 2K Games awarded him an upgrade to 81 OVR in NBA 2K26's third ratings update, allowing Flagg to regain some of the point losses he incurred earlier this season.
Scottie Barnes, who won Rookie of the Year in his own debut season, may well be on course to earn himself a second All-Star appearance with the way he's been playing for the Toronto Raptors. The latest update has him move to 88 OVR in the basketball sim.
Daniss Jenkins is the most improved player overall in this round of updates, adding a staggering nine points to his tally. The Detroit Pistons guard isn't the only one with impressive gains: Ryan Nembhard increased his rating by eight points, while Derik Queen raised his by six.
The Pistons and the Mavericks both gained 19 points across their rosters, jointly becoming the most improved teams in this round.
Here are the changes made to NBA 2K26's player ratings in the season's third update:
Atlantic Division
Jaylen Brown: 92 OVR (+1)
Derrick White: 83 OVR (-1)
Payton Pritchard: 83 OVR (+2)
Anfernee Simons: 79 OVR (+1)
Neemias Queta: 78 OVR (+2)
Luka Garza: 76 OVR (+3)
Sam Hauser: 75 OVR (-1)
Jordan Walsh: 75 OVR (+2)
Baylor Scheierman: 73 OVR (+2)
Hugo Gonzalez: 73 OVR (+2)
Michael Porter Jr.: 86 OVR (+2)
Nic Claxton: 81 OVR (-1)
Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)
Egor Demin: 76 OVR (+3)
Ziaire Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
Noah Clowney: 75 OVR (+1)
Tyrese Martin: 75 OVR (+2)
Danny Wolf: 74 OVR (+3)
Drake Powell: 74 OVR (+1)
Jalen Wilson: 73 OVR (-1)
Mikal Bridges: 86 OVR (+1)
Josh Hart: 81 OVR (+3)
Jordan Clarkson: 77 OVR (+1)
Miles McBride: 77 OVR (+1)
Landry Shamet: 77 OVR (+4)
Guerschon Yabusele: 74 OVR (-1)
Tyler Kolek: 73 OVR (+2)
Tyrese Maxey: 92 OVR (+2)
VJ Edgecombe: 80 OVR (-1)
Andre Drummond: 79 OVR (+1)
Jared McCain: 77 OVR (+1)
Trendon Watford: 77 OVR (+1)
Justin Edwards: 75 OVR (-1)
Adem Bona: 74 OVR (+1)
Dominick Barlow: 74 OVR (+3)
Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes: 88 OVR (+1)
Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (+1)
Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+2)
Jakob Poeltl: 80 OVR (+1)
Sandro Mamukelashvili: 77 OVR (+2)
Collin Murray-Boyles: 76 OVR (-1)
Jamal Shead: 75 OVR (+1)
Ja'Kobe Walter: 74 OVR (+1)
Central Division
Nikola Vucevic: 84 OVR (+1)
Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)
Ayo Dosunmu: 79 OVR (+1)
Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+2)
Isaac Okoro: 76 OVR (+2)
Patrick Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
Donovan Mitchell: 94 OVR (+1)
Evan Mobley: 88 OVR (-1)
Darius Garland: 85 OVR (-2)
Jarrett Allen: 84 OVR (-1)
De'Andre Hunter: 81 OVR (+1)
Jaylon Tyson: 79 OVR (+3)
Lonzo Ball: 76 OVR (-1)
Craig Porter Jr.: 74 OVR (+1)
Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 74 OVR (+3)
Larry Nance Jr..: 73 OVR (-1)
Tyrese Proctor: 72 OVR (+2)
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham: 93 OVR (+1)
Jalen Duren: 88 OVR (+1)
Tobias Harris: 81 OVR (+1)
Caris LeVert: 79 OVR (+1)
Daniss Jenkins: 79 OVR (+9)
Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (+2)
Isaiah Stewart: 78 OVR (+1)
Ronald Holland II: 75 OVR (-1)
Paul Reed: 75 OVR (+3)
Javonte Green: 73 OVR (+1)
Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR (-1)
Jay Huff: 77 OVR (+3)
Isaiah Jackson: 76 OVR (+2)
Jarace Walker: 76 OVR (+1)
Tony Bradley: 74 OVR (+1)
Taelon Peter: 67 OVR (-1)
Ryan Rollins: 81 OVR (+2)
Kyle Kuzma: 80 OVR (+2)
Bobby Portis: 79 OVR (-1)
Kevin Porter Jr: 78 OVR (+2)
AJ Green: 77 OVR (+1)
Gary Trent Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)
Jamaree Bouyea: 70 OVR (+3)
Southeast Division
Jalen Johnson: 87 OVR (+2)
Dyson Daniels: 83 OVR (+1)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 81 OVR (+1)
Zaccharie Risacher: 78 OVR (-1)
Vit Krejci: 76 OVR (+1)
Mouhamed Gueye: 75 OVR (+1)
Asa Newell: 74 OVR (+1)
Keaton Wallace: 72 OVR (+2)
LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (-2)
Kon Knueppel: 83 OVR (+1)
Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (+1)
Collin Sexton: 80 OVR (+1)
Ryan Kalkbrenner: 79 OVR (+1)
Mason Plumlee: 76 OVR (+1)
Sion James: 75 OVR (-1)
Tre Mann: 74 OVR (-1)
Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (+1)
Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (-1)
Tyler Herro: 87 OVR (+1)
Norman Powell: 86 OVR (+1)
Kel'el Ware: 81 OVR (+2)
Jaime Jaquez Jr: 80 OVR (-1)
Davion Mitchell: 78 OVR (+1)
Pelle Larsson: 77 OVR (+2)
Nikola Jovic: 76 OVR (+1)
Simone Fontecchio: 76 OVR (+1)
Dru Smith: 74 OVR (+1)
Keshad Johnson: 70 OVR (+1)
Paolo Banchero: 89 OVR (-1)
Franz Wagner: 87 OVR (+1)
Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (+1)
Jalen Suggs: 83 OVR (+1)
Wendell Carter Jr: 80 OVR (+1)
Anthony Black: 80 OVR (+1)
Tristan da Silva: 77 OVR (-1)
Jett Howard: 76 OVR (+4)
Noah Penda: 74 OVR (+2)
Tyus Jones: 73 OVR (-1)
Alex Sarr: 84 OVR (+1)
CJ McCollum: 81 OVR (+1)
Kyshawn George: 80 OVR (-1)
Bilal Coulibaly: 78 OVR (-1)
Corey Kispert: 78 OVR (+2)
Khris Middleton: 77 OVR (+1)
Cam Whitmore: 77 OVR (+1)
Northwest Division
Jamal Murray: 88 OVR (+2)
Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR (+1)
Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (+1)
Jonas Valanciunas: 79 OVR (+1)
Peyton Watson: 78 OVR (+2)
Bruce Brown: 75 OVR (-1)
Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (-1)
Spencer Jones: 73 OVR (+4)
Julius Randle: 87 OVR (-1)
Rudy Gobert: 84 OVR (+1)
Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+1)
Mike Conley: 76 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Hartenstein: 83 OVR (+1)
Cason Wallace: 80 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Joe: 80 OVR (+1)
Ajay Mitchell: 80 OVR (+1)
Jaylin Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Deni Avdija: 88 OVR (+1)
Shaedon Sharpe: 83 OVR (+2)
Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (+1)
Donovan Clingan: 82 OVR (+2)
Kris Murray: 74 OVR (+1)
Sidy Cissoko: 72 OVR (+2)
Caleb Love: 72 OVR (+4)
Lauri Markkanen: 87 OVR (-1)
Keyonte George: 83 OVR (+1)
Ace Bailey: 78 OVR (+3)
Isaiah Collier: 77 OVR (+2)
Svi Mykhailiuk: 75 OVR (+2)
Kevin Love: 74 OVR (+1)
Taylor Hendricks: 74 OVR (-1)
Pacific Division
Draymond Green: 79 OVR (-1)
Jonathan Kuminga: 79 OVR (-2)
Moses Moody: 78 OVR (-1)
Brandin Podziemski: 77 OVR (-1)
Gary Payton II: 76 OVR (+1)
Quinten Post: 76 OVR (+1)
Will Richard: 76 OVR (+1)
Buddy Hield: 75 OVR (-1)
Pat Spencer: 73 OVR (+4)
Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)
Ivica Zubac: 86 OVR (-1)
John Collins: 77 OVR (-1)
Kris Dunn: 77 OVR (+1)
Brook Lopez: 76 OVR (-1)
Jordan Miller: 73 OVR (+2)
Kobe Sanders: 71 OVR (+1)
Cam Christie: 70 OVR (+2)
LeBron James: 92 OVR (-2)
Austin Reaves: 89 OVR (+1)
Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (+1)
Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (-1)
Jaxson Hayes: 76 OVR (+1)
Jake LaRavia: 76 OVR (-1)
Bronny James: 69 OVR (+1)
Devin Booker: 93 OVR (+1)
Dillon Brooks: 82 OVR (+1)
Mark Williams: 82 OVR (+2)
Grayson Allen: 82 OVR (+4)
Collin Gillespie: 79 OVR (+2)
Ryan Dunn: 76 OVR (-1)
Nick Richards: 75 OVR (-1)
Jordan Goodwin: 75 OVR (+2)
Oso Ighodaro: 74 OVR (+1)
Zach LaVine: 83 OVR (-1)
DeMar DeRozan: 83 OVR (-1)
Keegan Murray: 81 OVR (+1)
Malik Monk: 79 OVR (-1)
Dennis Schroder: 77 OVR (-2)
Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (+2)
Keon Ellis: 75 OVR (-1)
Maxime Raynaud: 74 OVR (+4)
Southwest Division
Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg: 81 OVR (+1)
P.J. Washington: 80 OVR (+1)
Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (-1)
Klay Thompson: 77 OVR (+1)
D'Angelo Russell: 77 OVR (-1)
Naji Marshall: 77 OVR (+1)
Max Christie: 77 OVR (+1)
Brandon Williams: 77 OVR (+4)
Ryan Nembhard: 76 OVR (+8)
Moussa Cisse: 72 OVR (+4)
Jabari Smith Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)
Reed Sheppard: 80 OVR (+1)
Steven Adams: 78 OVR (+1)
Josh Okogie: 76 OVR (-1)
Aaron Holiday: 75 OVR (+2)
Ja Morant: 86 OVR (-3)
Zach Edey: 81 OVR (+2)
Santi Aldama: 79 OVR (+1)
Jaylen Wells: 77 OVR (+1)
Jock Landale: 77 OVR (+1)
Vince Williams Jr: 76 OVR (+2)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 75 OVR (-1)
Cam Spencer: 75 OVR (+1)
John Konchar: 74 OVR (-1)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 73 OVR (+1)
Trey Murphy III: 83 OVR (+3)
Derik Queen: 80 OVR (+6)
Saddiq Bey: 79 OVR (+2)
Jeremiah Fears: 79 OVR (+2)
Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (+2)
Yves Missi: 76 OVR (-1)
Kevon Looney: 73 OVR (-1)
Bryce McGowens: 73 OVR (+3)
Micah Peavy: 73 OVR (+2)
Devin Vassell: 82 OVR (+1)
Dylan Harper: 80 OVR (+1)
Keldon Johnson: 79 OVR (+1)
Harrison Barnes: 78 OVR (-1)
Kelly Olynyk: 77 OVR (+1)
Jeremy Sochan: 76 OVR (-1)
Julian Champagnie: 75 OVR (+2)
David Jones Garcia: 70 OVR (+2)