2025 has managed to be yet another incredible year for video game fans of all genres. Whether you're a hardcore sports fan or you love open-world adventures with deep stories, there's something for everyone on every platform in 2025.

While the usual big sports games -- EA Sports FC 26, NBA 2K26 and Madden NFL 26 -- released this year, like we also saw some brand new titles and exciting returns. EA Sports College Football 26 was an excellent followup on last year's entry, solidifying the series and pleasing countless college football fans.

Soccer fans meanwhile had something totally new with Sloclap's 5v5 action-soccer game Rematch and skateboarding fans were treated to EA's skate, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 and the new Skate Story, each of which take a vastly different approach to the sport. Things are a bit quieter on the racing front, with Mario Kart World being the obvious frontrunner for 2025.

Action game fans were well-catered to this year, with the roguelike Hades II and Hollow Knight: Silksong both shaking up the indie world. Monster Hunter Wilds, Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei and Metal Gear Solid Delta each made a compelling case for best action game of the year.

Finally, RPGs had a massive year, with Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 both vied for 2025's Game of the Year crown. The good news is that it's difficult to go wrong and any of the games from the below list of 2025's 25 best video games is worth playing over the holiday period this year.

In no particular order, here are our best games of the year that was.