The most recent Formula 1 season has been a major success for Williams in every way. The team jumped up to fifth place in the Constructors' Championship and gain two podiums due to the combined heroics of Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz. This comeback story has also returned the team to its position as a widely loved favorite among fans. But another reason for its surge in popularity during the last couple of seasons is Williams' collaboration with Gulf, which has led to several limited liveries being used during certain race weekends, all of them inspired by classic editions.

While the Williams x Gulf partnership hasn't become permanent yet, EA Sports has the next best solution -- a free Williams x Gulf livery for all F1 25 players.

Users wanting to take advantage of this present need to log into the title and claim the item from their in-game mailbox. The offer ends on Jan. 6.

The livery on offer is the one used by Williams in the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix, featuring the classic orange and white color scheme associated with the sponsor packaged in a simple, yet elegant stripe design that makes the car look fast at a single glance.

Unfortunately for Williams, the fresh coat of paint didn't bring the team any luck in Sao Paulo, as Albon and Sainz failed to secure any points across the Sprint and Grand Prix.