The Week 15 ratings update remains the latest refresh for Madden NFL 26's player rankings, as the developers at EA Sports have taken a deserved holiday break, so this a good opportunity to look back at what's happened so far in the ongoing season -- and the gist of it is: a lot.

Madden's illustrious 99 Club, which contains the highest-rated athletes, began the season with eight players, but only half of these were able to preserve their prestigious status up to Week 15. Ja'Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Johnson and Myles Garrett have successfully defended their positions at the top of the rankings.

Saquon Barkley managed to at least hold on to 96 OVR, while Justin Jefferson suffered a loss of four points in total, dropping to 95 OVR and out of the top 16. The Baltimore Ravens duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry saw their ratings reduced even further, going down to 93 and 94 OVR, respectively.

This has pushed the door wide open for potential new entries into the 99 Club. Players like George Kittle and Micah Parsons have remained in striking distance all season long and might yet clinch a promotion with some strong performances, while other athletes have risen through the ranks and could push up the final rings of the ladder.

Such brand-new candidates include Jahmyr Gibbs, Penei Sewell, Jonathan Taylor, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, who've all shown consistent improvement throughout the season. Were some of them to continue on this trajectory, the jump into the 99 Club would be well in reach.

In total, seven athletes managed to rise into the top 16. The fact that four of the top slots opened because of 99 Club members dropping out of the elite group is remarkable and emphasizes that fans could be looking at a whole new pecking order by season's end.

