EA Sports is turning back the clock with the EA FC 26 Time Warp program, transforming veteran athletes back into peak condition. Leading this thematic program is none other than Lionel Messi with his first 90 OVR card of the season. The item features 90 Pace and Shooting as well as 94 Dribbling, reflecting the Argentinian's lethality going forward.

German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who stands between the posts for Messi's former club FC Barcelona, has received his very first limited card of the season as part of Time Warp. The 89 OVR item brings 91 Kicking and 89 Reflexes to the table.

Current Messi teammate Luis Suárez gained an immense ten points, jumping from 79 OVR to 89 with his own first limited item in FC 26.

Other stars getting the de-aging treatment include Marco Reus, Christian Günter and Paul Pogba.

