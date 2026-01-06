Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has implemented the missing Madden NFL 26 ratings updates for Weeks 16 and 17 of the regular season, ensuring that the performances over the holidays are reflected in-game.

One of the biggest winners of the double update is Christian McCaffrey, who has been stuck a point below his launch rating since Week 12, but managed to gain three points in Week 16. His new OVR of 96 isn't a career high for the former 99 Club member, but it's the best rating he's been able to achieve all season long.

While things are finally turning the right way for McCaffrey, fellow superstars Patrick Mahomes (in part due to injury) and Saquon Barkley seemingly can't break their slumps. Both dropped to 92 OVR, with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback losing two points and the Philadelphia Eagles running back suffering a loss of four points.

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye, who's been on a steady upward trajectory this season, added an impressive five points to his tally, jumping from 89 straight to 94 OVR -- he started the season with 78 OVR, showing immense growth in his second year.

Maye's rival in the MVP race, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, took yet another step toward a potential inclusion in the 99 Club before the end of the season, climbing to 98 OVR.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 16+17 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills:

New York Jets:

New England Patriots:

Drake Maye: 94 OVR (+5)

Rhamondre Stevenson: 77 OVR (-1)

Miami Dolphins:

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals:

Cleveland Browns:

Baltimore Ravens:

Pittsburgh Steelers:

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Tennessee Titans:

Indianapolis Colts:

Daniel Jones: 78 OVR (-1)

Philip Rivers: 76 OVR (+6)

Houston Texans:

Jarrett Patterson: 70 OVR (-2)

Myles Bryant: 68 OVR (-1)

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers:

Las Vegas Raiders:

Jamal Adams: 73 OVR (+1)

Geno Smith: 70 OVR (-1)

Denver Broncos:

Alex Forsyth: 67 OVR (+1)

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes: 92 OVR (-2)

George Karlaftis: 82 OVR (-1)

Xavier Worthy: 79 OVR (-1)

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles:

Saquon Barkley: 92 OVR (-4)

Jalen Hurts: 83 OVR (-2)

Dallas Cowboys:

Washington Commanders:

New York Giants:

NFC North

Detroit Lions:

Alex Anzalone: 80 OVR (-1)

Thomas Harper: 70 OVR (+2)

Minnesota Vikings:

Green Bay Packers:

Chicago Bears:

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Baker Mayfield: 85 OVR (-1)

Atlanta Falcons:

New Orleans Saints:

Carolina Panthers:

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams:

Seattle Seahawks:

Arizona Cardinals:

San Francisco 49ers: