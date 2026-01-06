EA Sports has implemented the missing Madden NFL 26 ratings updates for Weeks 16 and 17 of the regular season, ensuring that the performances over the holidays are reflected in-game.
One of the biggest winners of the double update is Christian McCaffrey, who has been stuck a point below his launch rating since Week 12, but managed to gain three points in Week 16. His new OVR of 96 isn't a career high for the former 99 Club member, but it's the best rating he's been able to achieve all season long.
While things are finally turning the right way for McCaffrey, fellow superstars Patrick Mahomes (in part due to injury) and Saquon Barkley seemingly can't break their slumps. Both dropped to 92 OVR, with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback losing two points and the Philadelphia Eagles running back suffering a loss of four points.
New England Patriots QB Drake Maye, who's been on a steady upward trajectory this season, added an impressive five points to his tally, jumping from 89 straight to 94 OVR -- he started the season with 78 OVR, showing immense growth in his second year.
Maye's rival in the MVP race, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, took yet another step toward a potential inclusion in the 99 Club before the end of the season, climbing to 98 OVR.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 16+17 ratings updates.
AFC East
James Cook III: 93 OVR (+1)
Shaq Thompson: 77 OVR (-1)
Tre'Davious White: 76 OVR (+1)
Ray Davis: 75 OVR (+1)
Harrison Phillips: 79 OVR (+1)
Jowon Briggs: 74 OVR (+2)
Austin McNamara: 73 OVR (+2)
New England Patriots:
Drake Maye: 94 OVR (+5)
Rhamondre Stevenson: 77 OVR (-1)
De'Von Achane: 89 OVR (+1)
Darren Waller: 83 OVR (+1)
Greg Dulcich: 70 OVR (+1)
AFC North
Tee Higgins: 88 OVR (+1)
Chase Brown: 82 OVR (+1)
Dax Hill: 78 OVR (+1)
Mike Gesicki: 77 OVR (-1)
Dalton Risner: 74 OVR (+1)
Dylan Fairchild: 71 OVR (+1)
David Njoku: 82 OVR (-1)
Quinshon Judkins: 81 OVR (-1)
Harold Fannin Jr: 80 OVR (+1)
Jerome Baker: 76 OVR (+1)
Cornelius Lucas: 71 OVR (-2)
Marlon Humphrey: 88 OVR (-1)
Roger Rosengarten: 76 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Likely: 75 OVR (+1)
Andrew Vorhees: 70 OVR (-1)
Carl Jones: 64 OVR (+2)
Joey Porter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)
Pat Freiermuth: 79 OVR (-1)
Cole Holcomb: 77 OVR (-1)
AFC South
Trevor Lawrence: 81 OVR (+1)
Cam Little: 79 OVR (+1)
Parker Washington: 79 OVR (+2)
Jarrian Jones: 78 OVR (+3)
Montaric Brown: 74 OVR (+1)
Cole Van Lanen: 72 OVR (+3)
Peter Skoronski: 83 OVR (+1)
Cedric Gray: 78 OVR (+1)
Chig Okonkwo: 76 OVR (+1)
Elic Ayomanor: 76 OVR (+1)
Cam Ward: 73 OVR (+1)
Chimere Dike: 73 OVR (+1)
Daniel Jones: 78 OVR (-1)
Philip Rivers: 76 OVR (+6)
Jarrett Patterson: 70 OVR (-2)
Myles Bryant: 68 OVR (-1)
AFC West
Derwin James Jr: 93 OVR (+1)
Donte Jackson: 82 OVR (-1)
Omarion Hampton: 81 OVR (+1)
Quentin Johnston: 80 OVR (+1)
Mekhi Becton: 74 OVR (-1)
Jamal Adams: 73 OVR (+1)
Geno Smith: 70 OVR (-1)
Alex Forsyth: 67 OVR (+1)
Kansas City Chiefs:
Patrick Mahomes: 92 OVR (-2)
George Karlaftis: 82 OVR (-1)
Xavier Worthy: 79 OVR (-1)
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles:
Saquon Barkley: 92 OVR (-4)
Jalen Hurts: 83 OVR (-2)
Donovan Ezeiruaku: 75 OVR (-2)
Logan Wilson: 74 OVR (-2)
Malik Davis: 73 OVR (+2)
Shavon Revel Jr: 71 OVR (-1)
Kenneth Murray Jr.: 66 OVR (-1)
Jayden Daniels: 80 OVR (-2)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 78 OVR (+1)
Zach Ertz: 78 OVR (-1)
Mike Sainristil: 77 OVR (-1)
Jer'Zhan Newton: 76 OVR (+1)
Andrew Wylie: 75 OVR (-1)
Chris Paul: 73 OVR (-1)
Malik Nabers: 86 OVR (-1)
Jermaine Eluemunor: 78 OVR (+1)
Jamie Gillan: 71 OVR (-2)
NFC North
Alex Anzalone: 80 OVR (-1)
Thomas Harper: 70 OVR (+2)
Andrew Van Ginkel: 83 OVR (+1)
Will Reichard: 82 OVR (+2)
Blake Cashman: 81 OVR (+1)
Will Fries: 78 OVR (-1)
Xavier McKinney: 92 OVR (-1)
Matthew Golden: 78 OVR (-1)
Carrington Valentine: 77 OVR (-1)
Trevon Diggs: 77 OVR (-4)
Aaron Banks: 73 OVR (-1)
Malik Willis: 70 OVR (+5)
Caleb Williams: 82 OVR (+1)
Colston Loveland: 79 OVR (+1)
Luther Burden III: 79 OVR (+1)
Kyle Monangai: 78 OVR (+2)
Tyrique Stevenson: 76 OVR (+1)
Ozzy Trapilo: 73 OVR (+1)
NFC South
Baker Mayfield: 85 OVR (-1)
Ryan Neuzil: 79 OVR (+1)
Xavier Watts: 78 OVR (+2)
Darnell Mooney: 77 OVR (+1)
Zane Gonzalez: 74 OVR (+1)
Brandon Dorlus: 73 OVR (+1)
Michael Penix Jr: 72 OVR (-1)
Elijah Wilkinson: 70 OVR (+1)
LaCale London: 69 OVR (+1)
Demario Davis: 91 OVR (+1)
Chris Olave: 87 OVR (+1)
Chase Young: 81 OVR (+1)
Cameron Jordan: 80 OVR (+1)
Juwan Johnson: 78 OVR (+1)
Charlie Smyth: 77 OVR (+4)
Tyler Shough: 77 OVR (+2)
Jonas Sanker: 76 OVR (+2)
Audric Estime: 70 OVR (+2)
Jaycee Horn: 89 OVR (+1)
Chuba Hubbard: 81 OVR (+1)
Mike Jackson: 78 OVR (+1)
Bryce Young: 77 OVR (-1)
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams:
Matthew Stafford: 98 OVR (+1)
Poona Ford: 82 OVR (+1)
D.J. Humphries: 73 OVR (-1)
Tyler Higbee: 73 OVR (-1)
Konata Mumpfield: 71 OVR (+2)
Xavier Smith: 68 OVR (+3)
Josh Wallace: 67 OVR (+1)
Desjuan Johnson: 62 OVR (-1)
Zach Charbonnet: 82 OVR (+1)
Nick Emmanwori: 79 OVR (+1)
AJ Barner: 74 OVR (+1)
Drake Thomas: 70 OVR (+1)
Dalvin Tomlinson: 75 OVR (-1)
Jacoby Brissett: 75 OVR (-1)
Matt Haack: 73 OVR (+1)
Akeem Davis-Gaither: 72 OVR (+1)
Pharaoh Brown: 69 OVR (-1)
Elijah Higgins: 68 OVR (+1)
Demontrey Jacobs: 66 OVR (+1)
Kedon Slovis: 57 OVR (-1)
Christian McCaffrey: 96 OVR (+3)
Brock Purdy: 86 OVR (+3)
Colton McKivitz: 81 OVR (+2)
Jake Tonges: 72 OVR (+1)
C.J. West: 69 OVR (+1)