EA Sports has announced that the traditional voting phase for the annual Team of the Year program, TOTY for short, in EA FC 26 will kick off on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

TOTY traditionally produces some of the most powerful Ultimate Team cards available, but its popularity also stems from the fact that each fan is able to cast votes to try and influence the final selection of athletes that will be part of the promotion.

A short announcement teaser for this year's vote includes the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Toni Kroos, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and even Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

Players can create their own TOTY squad on the official website, thereby voting for their inclusion in the final line-up. Fans can make a men's and women's TOTY as well as give their input on both squads' captains -- this distinction will yield special items for the recipients as well.

As usual, another special card will go to the 12th player as a consolation prize of sorts.