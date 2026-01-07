Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has released a combined Madden NFL 26 TOTW for Weeks 16 and 17.

Leading the charge in TOTW 16+17 is running back Derrick Henry, whose four touchdowns and 216 rushing yards greatly contributed to the Baltimore Ravens' 41-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts played a crucial part in his team's win over the Los Angeles Rams, with his four solo tackles, two interceptions and three defended passes sealing the deal on a narrow 27-24 victory.

Recording six receptions and one touchdown over a total of 145 yards, wide receiver Parker Washington delivered exactly the kind of performance his Jacksonville Jaguars needed from him in their 34-20 win against the Denver Broncos to keep their current win streak hot.

Greg Rousseau recorded 2.5 sacks against the Cleveland Browns, contributing to the Buffalo Bills' 23-20 victory with seven quarterback hits. Henry, Watts, Washington and Rousseau have been awarded Limited Edition items with 95 OVR for their heroics, but the rest of the squad is stacked with great players as well, including Bijan Robinson and Cam Ward.

Here is the full roster for TOTW 16+17 in Madden NFL 26: