Forza Motorsport reveals three tours for the start of 2026

Open Extended Reactions

Forza Motorsport has unveiled three new race tours -- the Nemesis Tour, Daily Racers Tour and Italian Challengers Tour. The Nemesis Tour is already underway, while the remaining two competitions will take place in February and March.

The Nemesis Tour celebrates some of motorsports' greatest rivalries across four series: Rally Rivals (Mitsubishi vs. Subaru), Grand Prix Grudges (Ferrari vs. McLaren), Hybrid Holy Trinity (Porsche vs. McLaren vs. Ferrari) and Endurance Legends (Ford vs. Ferrari). Completing all series rewards players with the 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR, while a side objective offers the 2008 Lamborghini Reventón.

The Daily Racers Tour follows a completely different theme and challenges players to do their best in street cars such as the 2020 Hyundai i30 N, 2022 Mazda MX-5 RF and 2022 Hyundai Elantra N. The 2021 Toyota Yaris GR and 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5N are up for grabs as rewards.

Finally, the Italian Challengers Tour features Italian car brands such as Lancia and Alfa Romeo. Naturally, the grand final of his particular tour will focus on the prancing horse of Ferrari. Users can secure themselves the 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV and 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale as rewards for participating in this competition.