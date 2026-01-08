Open Extended Reactions

Argentinian striker Lautaro Martínez appears in EA FC 26's Team of the Week for the second time this season in TOTW 17, securing himself a 90 OVR card with 90 Shooting.

The Internazionale captain scored and assisted one time each against FC Bologna to contribute to his club's 3-1 victory, fortifying its position at the top of Serie A and avenging its loss to Bologna in the Italian Supercup from December.

Declan Rice also managed to snag a second TOTW appearance in this week's selection. The Arsenal midfielder received a 89 OVR card for scoring twice against Bournemouth, saving the league-leading Gunners from a disappointing loss to the team ranked 15th in the Premier League.

Taking the third step of the podium in TOTW 17 is Paris Saint-Germain winger Désiré Doué, who's had several injury-induced breaks this season, but managed to immediately contribute to his team every time he returned. After being out of action for all of November and the start of December, he scored once each against FC Metz and Paris FC in his first two matches back on the field, playing a crucial part in PSG's 3-2 and 2-1 wins and ensuring that his team remains in contention with Ligue 1 leader RC Lens. His efforts have been answered with a 87 OVR card featuring 92 Dribbling.

Here is the full line-up for TOTW 17 in EA FC 26: