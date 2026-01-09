Age is not slowing Kawhi Leonard down.
The Klaw is showing how sharp his skills are by averaging a career-high 28.1 points per game in an attempt to bail the LA Clippers out of their unenviable position in the Western Conference, courtesy of sloppy start to the season. His current efforts have netted the 34-year-old a two-point upgrade in NBA 2K26, bringing his tally up to 94 OVR.
Leonard isn't the only top performer gaining extra points. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown earned as many as the Clippers star, while Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards all added a single point to their respective OVRs.
LeBron James once again finds himself on the wrong side of the table, dropping another two points and going down to 92 OVR alongside Anthony Davis.
Here are the changes made to NBA 2K26's player ratings in the season's fifth update:
Atlantic Division
Boston Celtics:
Jaylen Brown: 95 OVR (+2)
Derrick White: 85 OVR (+1)
Payton Pritchard: 83 OVR (+2)
Anfernee Simons: 80 OVR (+1)
Neemias Queta: 79 OVR (+1)
Jordan Walsh: 78 OVR (-1)
Luka Garza: 77 OVR (+1)
Sam Hauser: 76 OVR (+2)
Josh Minott: 75 OVR (-1)
Hugo Gonzalez: 75 OVR (+2)
Baylor Scheierman: 73 OVR (+2)
Michael Porter Jr: 87 OVR (+1)
Cam Thomas: 82 OVR (+1)
Nic Claxton: 82 OVR (+1)
Noah Clowney: 77 OVR (+2)
Egor Demin: 77 OVR (+1)
Ziaire Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Terance Mann: 75 OVR (-1)
Danny Wolf: 75 OVR (-1)
Jalen Wilson: 73 OVR (-1)
Tyrese Martin: 73 OVR (-1)
Ben Saraf: 73 OVR (+4)
Drake Powell: 72 OVR (-2)
Karl-Anthony Towns: 91 OVR (+1)
OG Anunoby: 85 OVR (-1)
Mikal Bridges: 85 OVR (-1)
Josh Hart: 83 OVR (+2)
Mitchell Robinson: 79 OVR (+1)
Jordan Clarkson: 78 OVR (+1)
Miles McBride: 78 OVR (+1)
Landry Shamet: 77 OVR (+4)
Tyler Kolek: 76 OVR (+1)
Guerschon Yabusele: 74 OVR (-1)
Mohamed Diawara: 73 OVR (+5)
Ariel Hukporti: 72 OVR (+1)
Kevin McCullar Jr: 71 OVR (+2)
Tyrese Maxey: 93 OVR (+1)
Joel Embiid: 89 OVR (-1)
VJ Edgecombe: 82 OVR (+1)
Paul George: 81 OVR (-2)
Quentin Grimes: 79 OVR (-1)
Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (-1)
Trendon Watford: 77 OVR (+1)
Dominick Barlow: 77 OVR (+1)
Adem Bona: 75 OVR (+1)
Jared McCain: 74 OVR (-1)
Kyle Lowry: 74 OVR (-1)
Justin Edwards: 74 OVR (-1)
Scottie Barnes: 88 OVR (+1)
Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (+1)
Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (-1)
Jakob Poeltl: 80 OVR (+1)
Sandro Mamukelashvili: 78 OVR (+1)
Collin Murray-Boyles: 77 OVR (+1)
Ja'Kobe Walter: 75 OVR (+1)
Ochai Agbaji: 75 OVR (+2)
Jamal Shead: 75 OVR (+1)
Jamison Battle: 73 OVR (-1)
Central Division
Josh Giddey: 85 OVR (+1)
Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (+1)
Coby White: 82 OVR (-1)
Matas Buzelis: 81 OVR (+1)
Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)
Ayo Dosunmu: 79 OVR (+1)
Zach Collins: 77 OVR (+1)
Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+2)
Isaac Okoro: 77 OVR (+1)
Patrick Williams: 74 OVR (-1)
Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (+1)
Donovan Mitchell: 95 OVR (+1)
Evan Mobley: 87 OVR (-1)
Jarrett Allen: 84 OVR (-1)
Darius Garland: 83 OVR (+2)
De'Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (-1)
Jaylon Tyson: 79 OVR (-1)
Sam Merrill: 77 OVR (+1)
Dean Wade: 75 OVR (+1)
Thomas Bryant: 75 OVR (+2)
Craig Porter Jr: 75 OVR (+1)
Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 75 OVR (+1)
Lonzo Ball: 74 OVR (-1)
Larry Nance Jr: 73 OVR (-1)
Tyrese Proctor: 72 OVR (+2)
Cade Cunningham: 94 OVR (+1)
Jalen Duren: 87 OVR (-1)
Ausar Thompson: 82 OVR (-1)
Tobias Harris: 80 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Stewart: 80 OVR (+1)
Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (+2)
Daniss Jenkins: 78 OVR (-1)
Caris LeVert: 77 OVR (-1)
Ronald Holland II: 76 OVR (+1)
Marcus Sasser: 75 OVR (+1)
Paul Reed: 75 OVR (+3)
Javonte Green: 74 OVR (+1)
Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR (-1)
Andrew Nembhard: 82 OVR (+1)
T.J. McConnell: 80 OVR (+1)
Jay Huff: 78 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Jackson: 76 OVR (+2)
Jarace Walker: 75 OVR (-1)
Micah Potter: 74 OVR (+3)
Tony Bradley: 73 OVR (-1)
Johnny Furphy: 73 OVR (+3)
Ethan Thompson: 73 OVR (+1)
Kevin Porter Jr: 82 OVR (+4)
Ryan Rollins: 82 OVR (+1)
Bobby Portis : 81 OVR (+1)
Kyle Kuzma: 79 OVR (-1)
Cole Anthony: 76 OVR (-1)
AJ Green: 76 OVR (-1)
Gary Trent Jr: 75 OVR (-1)
Jamaree Bouyea: 74 OVR (+1)
Southeast Division
Jalen Johnson: 89 OVR (+1)
Dyson Daniels: 83 OVR (+1)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 83 OVR (+2)
Onyeka Okongwu: 82 OVR (+1)
CJ McCollum: 82 OVR (+1)
Vit Krejci: 77 OVR (+1)
Corey Kispert: 77 OVR (-1)
Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+1)
Asa Newell: 75 OVR (+1)
Mouhamed Gueye: 74 OVR (-1)
Keaton Wallace: 72 OVR (+2)
LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (-2)
Kon Knueppel: 85 OVR (+1)
Brandon Miller: 84 OVR (+3)
Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (+1)
Collin Sexton: 80 OVR (+1)
Ryan Kalkbrenner: 79 OVR (+1)
Moussa Diabate: 78 OVR (+1)
Mason Plumlee: 76 OVR (+1)
Sion James: 76 OVR (+1)
Tidjane Salaun: 75 OVR (+3)
Tre Mann: 74 OVR (-1)
Josh Green: 74 OVR (+1)
Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (+1)
Liam McNeeley: 72 OVR (+2)
Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (-1)
Tyler Herro: 86 OVR (-1)
Norman Powell: 86 OVR (+1)
Kel'el Ware: 82 OVR (+2)
Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1)
Jaime Jaquez Jr: 81 OVR (+1)
Davion Mitchell: 78 OVR (+1)
Pelle Larsson: 77 OVR (+2)
Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (-1)
Nikola Jovic: 76 OVR (+1)
Simone Fontecchio: 75 OVR (-1)
Dru Smith: 74 OVR (+1)
Kasparas Jakucionis: 73 OVR (+2)
Keshad Johnson: 70 OVR (+1)
Franz Wagner: 88 OVR (+1)
Paolo Banchero: 87 OVR (-2)
Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (+1)
Jalen Suggs: 83 OVR (+1)
Anthony Black: 82 OVR (+2)
Wendell Carter Jr: 80 OVR (+1)
Tristan da Silva: 75 OVR (-2)
Jett Howard: 75 OVR (-1)
Jase Richardson: 75 OVR (+3)
Noah Penda: 75 OVR (+1)
Tyus Jones: 74 OVR (+1)
Alex Sarr: 83 OVR (-1)
Kyshawn George: 80 OVR (-1)
Bilal Coulibaly: 79 OVR (+1)
Tre Johnson: 78 OVR (+2)
Marvin Bagley III: 78 OVR (+1)
Khris Middleton: 77 OVR (+1)
Bub Carrington: 77 OVR (+1)
Justin Champagnie: 77 OVR (+1)
Cam Whitmore: 75 OVR (-2)
Tristan Vukcevic: 74 OVR (+3)
Will Riley: 73 OVR (+3)
Northwest Division
Jamal Murray: 89 OVR (+1)
Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR (+1)
Tim Hardaway Jr: 81 OVR (+1)
Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)
Jonas Valanciunas: 79 OVR (+1)
Peyton Watson: 79 OVR (+1)
Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (+1)
Spencer Jones: 76 OVR (+3)
Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (-1)
Zeke Nnaji: 73 OVR (+1)
Jalen Pickett: 73 OVR (+2)
DaRon Holmes II: 73 OVR (+2)
Anthony Edwards: 96 OVR (+1)
Julius Randle: 87 OVR (-1)
Rudy Gobert: 85 OVR (+1)
Naz Reid: 83 OVR (+1)
Jaden McDaniels: 82 OVR (-1)
Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+1)
Mike Conley: 76 OVR (-1)
Bones Hyland: 75 OVR (+2)
Jaylen Clark: 73 OVR (-1)
Rob Dillingham: 72 OVR (-1)
Jalen Williams: 88 OVR (-2)
Chet Holmgren: 88 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Hartenstein: 83 OVR (+1)
Ajay Mitchell: 80 OVR (+1)
Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (-1)
Alex Caruso: 79 OVR (-1)
Cason Wallace: 79 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Joe: 79 OVR (-1)
Aaron Wiggins: 78 OVR (-1)
Jaylin Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Ousmane Dieng: 73 OVR (+1)
Branden Carlson: 73 OVR (+3)
Portland Trailblazers:
Deni Avdija: 89 OVR (+1)
Shaedon Sharpe: 84 OVR (+1)
Donovan Clingan: 83 OVR (+1)
Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (+1)
Kris Murray: 74 OVR (+1)
Caleb Love: 74 OVR (+2)
Duop Reath: 73 OVR (+1)
Sidy Cissoko: 73 OVR (+1)
Lauri Markkanen: 87 OVR (-1)
Keyonte George: 86 OVR (+3)
Jusuf Nurkic: 79 OVR (+2)
Isaiah Collier: 78 OVR (+2)
Ace Bailey: 78 OVR (+1)
Kyle Filipowski: 76 OVR (-1)
Kevin Love: 76 OVR (+1)
Svi Mykhailiuk: 76 OVR (+1)
Walter Clayton Jr: 75 OVR (+2)
Taylor Hendricks: 74 OVR (-1)
Pacific Division
Draymond Green: 79 OVR (-1)
Brandin Podziemski: 78 OVR (+1)
Jonathan Kuminga: 77 OVR (-2)
Buddy Hield: 76 OVR (+1)
Quinten Post: 76 OVR (-1)
Pat Spencer: 76 OVR (+3)
Will Richard: 76 OVR (+1)
Moses Moody: 75 OVR (-2)
Gary Payton II: 75 OVR (-1)
De'Anthony Melton: 75 OVR (+1)
Los Angeles Clippers:
Kawhi Leonard: 94 OVR (+2)
James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)
Ivica Zubac: 85 OVR (-1)
John Collins: 79 OVR (+2)
Kris Dunn: 78 OVR (+1)
Brook Lopez: 76 OVR (+2)
Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (+1)
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 74 OVR (-1)
Kobe Sanders: 74 OVR (+2)
Jordan Miller: 73 OVR (+2)
Kobe Brown: 72 OVR (+1)
Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 72 OVR (+3)
Cam Christie: 70 OVR (+2)
LeBron James: 92 OVR (-2)
Austin Reaves: 88 OVR (-1)
Deandre Ayton: 81 OVR (-2)
Rui Hachimura: 80 OVR (+1)
Marcus Smart: 77 OVR (-2)
Jake LaRavia: 77 OVR (+1)
Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (-1)
Jaxson Hayes: 76 OVR (+1)
Dalton Knecht: 75 OVR (-1)
Nick Smith Jr: 74 OVR (+1)
Gabe Vincent: 73 OVR (-1)
Bronny James: 69 OVR (+1)
Devin Booker: 93 OVR (+1)
Dillon Brooks: 83 OVR (+1)
Mark Williams: 82 OVR (-1)
Grayson Allen: 80 OVR (-2)
Collin Gillespie: 80 OVR (+1)
Ryan Dunn: 75 OVR (-1)
Jordan Goodwin: 75 OVR (+2)
Oso Ighodaro: 75 OVR (+1)
Nick Richards: 73 OVR (-1)
Khaman Maluach: 73 OVR (-1)
Rasheer Fleming: 71 OVR (+1)
DeMar DeRozan: 84 OVR (+1)
Zach LaVine: 83 OVR (-1)
Keegan Murray: 79 OVR (-1)
Maxime Raynaud: 79 OVR (+2)
Dennis Schroder: 78 OVR (+1)
Malik Monk: 77 OVR (-2)
Keon Ellis: 76 OVR (+1)
Drew Eubanks: 75 OVR (-1)
Nique Clifford: 75 OVR (+3)
Dylan Cardwell: 71 OVR (+3)
Southwest Division
Anthony Davis: 92 OVR (-1)
Cooper Flagg: 85 OVR (+1)
P.J. Washington: 80 OVR (+1)
Naji Marshall: 79 OVR (+1)
Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (-1)
Klay Thompson: 78 OVR (+1)
Max Christie: 78 OVR (+1)
Brandon Williams: 78 OVR (+1)
D'Angelo Russell: 77 OVR (-1)
Ryan Nembhard: 77 OVR (-1)
Jaden Hardy: 74 OVR (+1)
Moussa Cisse: 72 OVR (+4)
Alperen Sengun: 89 OVR (+1)
Tari Eason: 81 OVR (+1)
Jabari Smith Jr: 81 OVR (+1)
Reed Sheppard: 80 OVR (+1)
Steven Adams: 77 OVR (-1)
Dorian Finney-Smith: 76 OVR (-1)
Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (-1)
Aaron Holiday: 74 OVR (-1)
Ja Morant: 87 OVR (+1)
Jaren Jackson Jr: 86 OVR (-1)
Zach Edey: 82 OVR (+1)
Cedric Coward: 82 OVR (+1)
Santi Aldama: 80 OVR (+1)
Cam Spencer: 79 OVR (+4)
Jaylen Wells: 78 OVR (+1)
Jock Landale: 78 OVR (+1)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 76 OVR (+1)
GG Jackson: 75 OVR (+2)
Vince Williams Jr: 75 OVR (-1)
John Konchar: 74 OVR (-1)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 73 OVR (+1)
PJ Hall: 72 OVR (+4)
Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (+1)
Trey Murphy III: 84 OVR (+1)
Derik Queen: 81 OVR (-1)
Saddiq Bey: 80 OVR (+1)
Jeremiah Fears: 78 OVR (-2)
Yves Missi: 76 OVR (-1)
Jose Alvarado: 76 OVR (-1)
Kevon Looney: 74 OVR (+1)
Bryce McGowens: 73 OVR (-2)
Monte Morris: 72 OVR (-1)
Micah Peavy: 72 OVR (-1)
Jordan Hawkins: 71 OVR (-1)
Stephon Castle: 85 OVR (-1)
Devin Vassell: 82 OVR (+1)
Dylan Harper: 80 OVR (+1)
Keldon Johnson: 80 OVR (+1)
Harrison Barnes: 78 OVR (-1)
Luke Kornet: 78 OVR (+1)
Julian Champagnie: 78 OVR (+1)
Jeremy Sochan: 76 OVR (-1)
Kelly Olynyk: 76 OVR (-1)
David Jones Garcia: 71 OVR (+1)