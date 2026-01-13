        <
          Ronaldo, Müller lead EA FC 26 Time Warp Team 2

          EA FC 26's latest Time Warp team is full of iconic names. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Jan 13, 2026, 05:33 PM

          The world of EA FC 26 may be focused on the upcoming Team of the Year program, but before EA Sports celebrates the best soccer players of 2025, Team 2 of Time Warp is bringing one final blast from the past.

          Lionel Messi led Team 1 of the program, so it seems only appropriate that his eternal arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, stands at the top of Team 2. The Portuguese superstar received his first 90 OVR card of the season, packing 90 Pace and 93 Shooting to become a threat to any defense standing between him and the goal.

          Six athletes are sharing the second podium position, but one man stands out from the crowd: Former FC Bayern Munich prodigy Thomas Müller, who's spending the twilight years of his career with the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, secured himself a 89 OVR card with immense stat gains compared to his standard item: 90 Shooting and Passing and a 28-point gain in Pace offers strong value.

          Here is the full lineup for EA FC 26 Time Warp Team 2: