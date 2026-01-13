Ronaldo, Müller lead EA FC 26 Time Warp Team 2

The world of EA FC 26 may be focused on the upcoming Team of the Year program, but before EA Sports celebrates the best soccer players of 2025, Team 2 of Time Warp is bringing one final blast from the past.
Lionel Messi led Team 1 of the program, so it seems only appropriate that his eternal arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, stands at the top of Team 2. The Portuguese superstar received his first 90 OVR card of the season, packing 90 Pace and 93 Shooting to become a threat to any defense standing between him and the goal.
Six athletes are sharing the second podium position, but one man stands out from the crowd: Former FC Bayern Munich prodigy Thomas Müller, who's spending the twilight years of his career with the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, secured himself a 89 OVR card with immense stat gains compared to his standard item: 90 Shooting and Passing and a 28-point gain in Pace offers strong value.
Here is the full lineup for EA FC 26 Time Warp Team 2:
Christiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr: 90 OVR
Thomas Müller, Vancouver Whitecaps: 89 OVR
Jamie Vardy, Cremonese: 89 OVR
Casemiro, Manchester United: 89 OVR
Kyle Walker, Burnley: 89 OVR
David de Gea, Fiorentina: 89 OVR
Rachel Williams, Manchester United: 89 OVR
Mario Götze, Eintracht Frankfurt: 88 OVR
João Moutinho, Braga: 88 OVR
Moussa Sissoko, Watford: 88 OVR
Koke, Atlético Madrid: 88 OVR
Sydney Leroux, Angel City FC: 88 OVR
Sven Ulreich, Bayern Munich: 87 OVR
Pascal Groß, Brighton & Hove Albion: 87 OVR
Kenny Lala, Brest 29: 87 OVR
Abdoulaye Doucouré, Neom SC: 87 OVR
Pierre Lees-Melou, Paris FC: 87 OVR
Marc Bartra, Real Betis: 87 OVR
Emilie Haavi, Roma: 87 OVR
Marina Hegering, FC Cologne: 87 OVR
Lewis Holtby, NAC Breda: 86 OVR
DeAndre Yedlin, Real Salt Lake: 86 OVR
Pacha Espino, Rayo Vallecano: 86 OVR
Annaïg Butel, FC Fleury 91: 86 OVR
Mari José, UDG Tenerife: 86 OVR
Cenk Tosun, Fenerbahçe: 85 OVR
Juan Iturbe, Cerro Porteno: 85 OVR
Tjaronn Chery, NEC Nijmegen: 85 OVR
Ivan Cavaleiro, CD Tondela: 85 OVR
Hayley Lauder, Glasgow City FC: 85 OVR