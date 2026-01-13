Here's the schedule for EA Sports FC 26 TOTY releases

Open Extended Reactions

Christmas might be over, but fans of EA Sports FC 26 are in their real festive season.

It's time for Team of the Year, or TOTY for short. As one of FC Ultimate Team's oldest and most popular programs, TOTY is an annual highlight for fans of the game mode and comes with some of the strongest player cards released in every iteration.

The traditional fan vote kicked off last week and ended at the beginning of the ongoing week, so the official reveal of the results is close. The TOTY squads for both men and women will be unveiled on Jan. 15, three days after the virtual voting booths have been closed.

Traditionally, the announcement is followed by the release of the TOTY Strikers and TOTY Icons Team 1 one day later. TOTY Midfielders and TOTY Defenders + Goalkeepers usually follow them in two-day intervals with a second TOTY Icons release accompanying the defense. After another two-day window, EA Sports should be releasing the full TOTY squad in all its glory, once again making its members available to players.

Meanwhile, the vote for the 12th Man and 12th Woman will begin on Jan. 17 and remain open until Jan. 20. The 12th Man and Woman will be released on Jan. 23 -- presumably along with the TOTY Honorable Mentions, if EA follows its traditional playbook.