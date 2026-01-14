Rueben Bain Jr., Jeremiah Smith tied for top spot in CFB 26 ratings update

Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has released the latest ratings update for College Football 26 and Jeremiah Smith is no longer the sole leader in the rankings as a result of the refresh.

While the Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver has kept his commanding 98 OVR intact, another athlete is now rated similarly. Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. has joined him at the top, becoming the second player with 98 OVR. Bain Jr. made gains in Acceleration, Agility, Injury, Stamina, Change of Direction, Tackle, Finesse Moves, Pursuit and Play Recognition, even reaching the maximum ratings of 99 in the two latter attributes.

Several of his teammates were able to make gains as well, including Francis Mauigoa (+1), Carson Beck (+1), Keionte Scott (+2), Mark Fletcher Jr. (+2) and Akheem Mesidor (+1) -- the latter finally breaking into the 90s.

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza kept his 97 OVR intact.

Here are the top 10 changes in the latest EA CFB 26 ratings update: