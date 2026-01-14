Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has released the final Team of the Week for Madden NFL 26 alongside the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Month for December.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been named Offensive POTM, leading his San Francisco 49ers to three victories throughout December during which he accounted for 13 touchdowns in total.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons secured the Defensive POTM honors for himself despite December being a mixed month for Tennessee, which went 2-2. With two forced fumbles, three passes defended, 3.5 sacks and 24 tackles, Simmons contributed heavily to the two victories the Titans were able to grab, bringing their regular season tally to three wins.

Both POTMs were rewarded with 96 OVR cards players can earn by completing sets and exchanging them for these special items.

The Limited Edition items in TOTW 18, the final squad of the season, went to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.

Garrett contributed a record-breaking sack in the Browns' 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, while Higbee recorded five receptions and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is the full line-up of TOTW 18 in Madden NFL 26 including the POTMs for December: