The 2025 Formula 1 Season was full of iconic moments, but Nico Hülkenberg finally stepping onto the podium of a Grand Prix might be the best of them all. It took the German 239 race starts, but the 2025 British Grand Prix and its tough weather conditions gave him the opportunity he'd been waiting for. Using his vast treasure trove of experience, Hülkenberg overruled his pit when it came to tire strategy, securing valuable track position and then fended off a charging Lewis Hamilton in front of the seven-time world champion's home crowd to drive home a well-deserved third place behind two squabbling McLaren cars.

Season 5 of F1 25 celebrates the Hulkenpodium with a race scenario available until Mar. 3. Fans who can manage to emulate Hülkenberg's masterstroke can earn Sauber's special livery from the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix as a reward.

A second race scenario available during Season 5 focuses on Max Verstappen and his heroic comeback throughout the latter half of the 2025 Season. The Dutchman managed to cut down a deficit of 104 points during this legendary charge, ending the season a mere two points behind eventual winner Lando Norris and overshadowing the two McLaren title contenders despite missing out on the trophy in the end.

EA Sports created a fictional scenario that would push even prime Verstappen to his limits: A recovery drive from 15th in the narrow streets of Singapore. Racing Bulls' special livery from the British Grand Prix is up for grabs as a reward in this challenge.

Season 5 also comes with an all-new Podium Pass containing free and paid reward tracks.