Gabriel Martinelli is one of the four players receiving 87 OVR items in EA Sports FC 26's Team of the Week 18. The Brazilian winger scored three goals to propel Arsenal to a 4-1 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup, advancing the Gunners another round in the competition. The TOTW item is a strong improvement over his standard card, offering 95 Pace and 89 Dribbling.

The other 87 OVR cards went to Chelsea winger Sandy Baltimore, who scored twice during the team's 5-0 over West Ham United and two Saudi Pro League standouts in the form of Karim Benzema and Rúben Neves. Al Ittihad's captain scored thrice to lead his team to a 4-0 over Al Kholood, while the Al Hilal midfielder contributed a goal and assist each to the club's 3-0 over Al Hazem.

Neves went on to deliver an even stronger performance in the showdown with Al Nassr this past Monday, though, contributing another goal and assist to secure the league leader's 3-1 over its closest pursuers. Since this is Neves' second TOTW inclusion already, it's unlikely that EA will immediately put him into TOTW 19 for this effort.

Here is the full roster for TOTW 18 in EA FC 26: