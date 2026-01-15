Gabriel Martinelli is one of the four players receiving 87 OVR items in EA Sports FC 26's Team of the Week 18. The Brazilian winger scored three goals to propel Arsenal to a 4-1 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup, advancing the Gunners another round in the competition. The TOTW item is a strong improvement over his standard card, offering 95 Pace and 89 Dribbling.
The other 87 OVR cards went to Chelsea winger Sandy Baltimore, who scored twice during the team's 5-0 over West Ham United and two Saudi Pro League standouts in the form of Karim Benzema and Rúben Neves. Al Ittihad's captain scored thrice to lead his team to a 4-0 over Al Kholood, while the Al Hilal midfielder contributed a goal and assist each to the club's 3-0 over Al Hazem.
Neves went on to deliver an even stronger performance in the showdown with Al Nassr this past Monday, though, contributing another goal and assist to secure the league leader's 3-1 over its closest pursuers. Since this is Neves' second TOTW inclusion already, it's unlikely that EA will immediately put him into TOTW 19 for this effort.
Here is the full roster for TOTW 18 in EA FC 26:
Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal FC: 87 OVR
Sandy Baltimore, Chelsea FC: 87 OVR
Karim Benzema, Al Ittihad: 87 OVR
Rúben Neves, Al Hilal: 87 OVR
Jonathan Ikoné, Paris FC: 86 OVR
Harvey Barnes, Newcastle United: 86 OVR
Jamie Leweling, VfB Stuttgart: 86 OVR
Sydney Schertenleib, Barcelona: 86 OVR
Rico Lewis, Manchester City: 86 OVR
Alberto Moleiro, Villarreal: 86 OVR
Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Manchester United: 86 OVR
Edna Imade, Real Sociedad: 85 OVR
Álex Moreno, Girona: 84 OVR
Kevin Diks, Borussia Mönchengladbach: 84 OVR
George Dobson, Wrexham: 84 OVR
Weston McKennie, Juventus: 84 OVR
Emil Riis Jakobsen, Bristol City: 84 OVR
Jesús Ramírez, C.D. Nacional: 84 OVR
Paul Wanner, PSV Eindhoven: 84 OVR
Ilario Monterisi, Frosinone: 84 OVR
Afonso Moreira, Lyon: 84 OVR
Yanis Issoufou, Montpellier: 84 OVR
Kenan Kodro, Real Zaragoza: 84 OVR