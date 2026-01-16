Jay-Jay Okocha leads UFL's Africa Pass

Open Extended Reactions

The free-to-play soccer simulation UFL has released its latest update, which includes the Africa Team Pass led by Jay-Jay Okocha.

Following a splendid career at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, where his flashy style even scored him the Goal of the Year award in 1993 and left such an impression that certain dribbling moves are still named after him, Okocha went on to play in Turkey, France and England before retiring from professional play in 2008.

UFL represents Okocha with three Legend cards, rated 88, 90 and 92, which are available via the Africa Team Pass. Appropriately for the Nigerian playmaker, his cards come with various dribbling-focused boosts that allow him to outclass any defense mounted against him.

In terms of cosmetics, the Africa Team Pass contains various animal-themed kits to represent the continent's diverse fauna as well as a pharaoh-themed kit that brings ancient Egyptian history to life.

UFL is currently available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.