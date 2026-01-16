Mbappé, Bronze lead EA FC 26's Team of the Year squads

Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has revealed the line-ups of both the Men's and Women's Team of the Year (TOTY) squads, which fans voted on last week. Leading the two teams are Kylian Mbappé and Lucy Bronze as the first official TOTY Captains in history.

Mbappé has been a scoring machine so far this season, averaging more than a goal per match in La Liga and nearly two in the Champions League -- a continuation of his monstrous performances from the second half of the previous season.

Bronze has reinforced her reputation as one of the strongest defenders on the planet in 2025, winning a vast majority of one-on-one duels she's participated in and even scoring crucial goals during high-pressure situations.

Here is the full Men's TOTY in EA FC 26:

Here is the full Women's TOTY in EA FC 26:

And here is the final release schedule for the TOTY program: