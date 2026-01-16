Mbappé, Bronze lead EA FC 26's Team of the Year squads

EA Sports has revealed the line-ups of both the Men's and Women's Team of the Year (TOTY) squads, which fans voted on last week. Leading the two teams are Kylian Mbappé and Lucy Bronze as the first official TOTY Captains in history.
Mbappé has been a scoring machine so far this season, averaging more than a goal per match in La Liga and nearly two in the Champions League -- a continuation of his monstrous performances from the second half of the previous season.
Bronze has reinforced her reputation as one of the strongest defenders on the planet in 2025, winning a vast majority of one-on-one duels she's participated in and even scoring crucial goals during high-pressure situations.
Here is the full Men's TOTY in EA FC 26:
Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid: 96 OVR
Erling Haaland, Manchester City: 96 OVR
Ousmane Dembélé, Paris Saint-Germain: 97 OVR
Declan Rice, Arsenal: 94 OVR
Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain: 95 OVR
Jules Koundé, Barcelona: 94 OVR
William Saliba, Arsenal: 94 OVR
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool: 95 OVR
Nuno Mendes, Paris Saint-Germain: 97 OVR
Gianluigi Donnarumma: Manchester City: 95 OVR
Here is the full Women's TOTY in EA FC 26:
Clàudia Pina, Barcelona: 95 OVR
Ewa Pajor, Barcelona: 96 OVR
Alessia Russo, Arsenal: 97 OVR
Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona: 97 OVR
Mariona Caldentey, Arsenal: 96 OVR
Alexia Putellas, Barcelona: 95 OVR
Selma Bacha, OL Lyonnes: 95 OVR
Leah Williamson, Arsenal: 95 OVR
Millie Bright, Chelsea: 94 OVR
Lucy Bronze, Chelsea: 95 OVR
Christiane Endler, OL Lyonnes: 94 OVR
And here is the final release schedule for the TOTY program:
TOTY Attackers: Jan. 16-18
TOTY Midfielders: Jan. 18-20
TOTY Defenders and Goalkeeper: Jan. 20-22
TOTY Icons Team 1: Jan. 16-20
TOTY Icons Team 2: Jan. 20-23
Full TOTY XI: Jan. 22-30
TOTY Honourable Mentions and 12th Players: Jan. 23-30