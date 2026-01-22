Bruno Fernandes leads Team of the Week 19 in EA FC 26

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has earned the top spot in EA Sports FC 26's Team of the Week 19 with an OVR of 88. Fernandes led Manchester United to victory over Manchester City last week, with the team taking home a decisive 2-0 victory against its rival club. The TOTW card offers a marked improvement over Fernandes' standard card, with 90 Passing and 85 Dribbling.
Right behind Fernandes are Al Qadsiah forward Julián Quiñones, as well as TSG Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric, both of whom have 87 OVR cards this week. Kramarić performed particularly well in the Bundesliga last week, scoring three goals in a match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, resulting in a 5-1 victory for Hoffenheim.
Here's the full roster for TOTW 19 in EA FC 26:
Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United: 88 OVR
Andrej Kramarić, TSG Hoffenheim: 87 OVR
Julián Quiñones, Al-Qadsiah: 87 OVR
Merveille Kanjinga, Paris Saint-Germain: 86 OVR
Adrien Rabiot, AC Milan: 86 OVR
Álex Remiro, Real Sociedad: 86 OVR
Kim Min-Jae, Bayern Munich: 86 OVR
Crysencio Summerville, West Ham United: 86 OVR
Athenea del Castillo, Real Madrid: 86 OVR
Jan Bednarek, Porto: 84 OVR
Luca Mazzitelli, Cagliari: 84 OVR
Omer Sahiner, Istanbul Basaksehir: 84 OVR
Vedat Muriqi, RCD Mallorca: 84 OVR
João Carvalho, Estoril Praia: 84 OVR
Hamed Traoré, Marseille: 84 OVR
Troy Parrott, AZ Alkmaar: 84 OVR
Santiago Hidalgo, Toulouse: 84 OVR
Uran Bislimi, FC Lugano: 84 OVR
Dominic Ballard, Leyton Orient: 84 OVR
Elba Vergés, CD Tenerife: 84 OVR
Lily Yohannes, OL Lyonnes: 84 OVR