Bruno Fernandes leads Team of the Week 19 in EA FC 26

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has earned the top spot in EA Sports FC 26's Team of the Week 19 with an OVR of 88. Fernandes led Manchester United to victory over Manchester City last week, with the team taking home a decisive 2-0 victory against its rival club. The TOTW card offers a marked improvement over Fernandes' standard card, with 90 Passing and 85 Dribbling.

Right behind Fernandes are Al Qadsiah forward Julián Quiñones, as well as TSG Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric, both of whom have 87 OVR cards this week. Kramarić performed particularly well in the Bundesliga last week, scoring three goals in a match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, resulting in a 5-1 victory for Hoffenheim.

Here's the full roster for TOTW 19 in EA FC 26: