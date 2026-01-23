Patriots see a bump in Madden divisional round ratings update

The divisional round of the playoffs has had its numbers crunched and applied to Madden NFL 26 in this week's ratings update, with no major surprises in terms of changes.
As expected, the New England Patriots have seen an increase in OVR for a number of players following their 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans, including Christian Gonzalez, who rose to a 97 OVR. That said, the Texans had some of the biggest increases overall, with defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai being the only players, alongside Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas, to see a bump of two points to their OVR.
The Denver Broncos also saw a healthy bump to player ratings following the team's victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as did the Los Angeles Rams after their victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Divisional Round ratings updates:
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Taron Johnson: 84 OVR (+1)
Matt Prater: 79 OVR (+1)
De'Von Achane: 87 OVR (-1)
New England Patriots
Christian Gonzalez: 97 OVR (+1)
Carlton Davis III: 85 OVR (+1)
Morgan Moses: 83 OVR (+1)
Will Campbell: 82 OVR (-1)
Craig Woodson: 79 OVR (+1)
K'Lavon Chaisson: 75 OVR (+1)
Jared Wilson: 72 OVR (+1)
AFC South
Houston Texans
Kamari Lassiter: 87 OVR (+1)
Jalen Pitre: 86 OVR (+1)
Sheldon Rankins: 81 OVR (+2)
C.J. Stroud: 77 OVR (-1)
Tommy Togiai: 75 OVR (+2)
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles: 96 OVR (+1)
Alex Singleton: 82 OVR (+1)
Marvin Mims Jr: 78 OVR (+1)
P.J. Locke: 74 OVR (+1)
NFC East
Jevon Holland: 83 OVR (-1)
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Jaquan Brisker: 86 OVR (+1)
T.J. Edwards: 81 OVR (-1)
Jordan McFadden: 66 OVR (+1)
NFC South
Bryce Young: 78 OVR (+1)
Tristan Wirfs: 95 OVR (-1)
Chase McLaughlin: 78 OVR (-1)
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams
Jared Verse: 88 OVR (+1)
Kam Curl: 84 OVR (+1)
Kamren Kinchens: 81 OVR (+1)
Omar Speights: 78 OVR (+1)
Kendrick Bourne: 77 OVR (-1)
Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III: 88 OVR (+1)
Julian Love: 85 OVR (-1)
Ernest Jones IV: 82 OVR (+1)
Drake Thomas: 73 OVR (+2)