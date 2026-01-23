        <
        >

          Patriots see a bump in Madden divisional round ratings update

          play
          Stephen A. reiterates message to Patriots: 'You better not lose' (2:17)

          Stephen A. Smith says the Patriots better get the job done against backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship Game. (2:17)

          • Oliver Brandt
          Jan 23, 2026, 08:18 PM

          The divisional round of the playoffs has had its numbers crunched and applied to Madden NFL 26 in this week's ratings update, with no major surprises in terms of changes.

          As expected, the New England Patriots have seen an increase in OVR for a number of players following their 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans, including Christian Gonzalez, who rose to a 97 OVR. That said, the Texans had some of the biggest increases overall, with defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai being the only players, alongside Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas, to see a bump of two points to their OVR.

          The Denver Broncos also saw a healthy bump to player ratings following the team's victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as did the Los Angeles Rams after their victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Divisional Round ratings updates:

          AFC East

          Buffalo Bills

          Miami Dolphins

          New England Patriots

          AFC South

          Houston Texans

          AFC West

          Denver Broncos

          NFC East

          New York Giants

          NFC North

          Chicago Bears

          NFC South

          Carolina Panthers

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          NFC West

          Los Angeles Rams

          San Francisco 49ers

          Seattle Seahawks