Patriots see a bump in Madden divisional round ratings update

The divisional round of the playoffs has had its numbers crunched and applied to Madden NFL 26 in this week's ratings update, with no major surprises in terms of changes.

As expected, the New England Patriots have seen an increase in OVR for a number of players following their 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans, including Christian Gonzalez, who rose to a 97 OVR. That said, the Texans had some of the biggest increases overall, with defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai being the only players, alongside Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas, to see a bump of two points to their OVR.

The Denver Broncos also saw a healthy bump to player ratings following the team's victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as did the Los Angeles Rams after their victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Divisional Round ratings updates:

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson: 84 OVR (+1)

Matt Prater: 79 OVR (+1)

Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane: 87 OVR (-1)

New England Patriots

AFC South

Houston Texans

Kamari Lassiter: 87 OVR (+1)

Jalen Pitre: 86 OVR (+1)

Sheldon Rankins: 81 OVR (+2)

C.J. Stroud: 77 OVR (-1)

Tommy Togiai: 75 OVR (+2)

AFC West

Denver Broncos

NFC East

New York Giants

Jevon Holland: 83 OVR (-1)

NFC North

Chicago Bears

NFC South

Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young: 78 OVR (+1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tristan Wirfs: 95 OVR (-1)

Chase McLaughlin: 78 OVR (-1)

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Kendrick Bourne: 77 OVR (-1)

Seattle Seahawks