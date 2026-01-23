Forza Horizon 6 release date announced

Open Extended Reactions

Microsoft has announced that the latest entry in its arcade racing game series, Forza Horizon 6, will be released on May 19 on Xbox and PC, with a PS5 version set to be released later in the year.

Forza Horizon 6, as previously announced, will be set in Japan, with an open-world environment that covers both urban and rural landscapes. Developer Playground Games said that the goal wasn't to recreate Japan's roads and spaces accurately, but to "capture the essence of the place in a smoother, condensed reality."

The game will feature approximately 550 vehicles at launch, with a big focus on cars popular in Japan, like kei cars and vans. Microsoft also revealed the cover cars for the game, which are the 2025 GR GT Prototype from Toyota and the 2025 Toyota Landcruiser.

Like prior games in the series, Forza Horizon 6 will have players participating in the Horizon Festival, where they progress through a series of varied challenges from straightforward races to stunt jumps and offroad rallies. It will also feature full multiplayer capabilities, including online competitive races and leaderboards, as well as co-operative experiences.

The game follows up Forza Horizon 5, which was initially released in 2021 for Xbox and PC before being ported to PS5 last year. That game saw players racing through a condensed version of Mexico and was widely well-received upon both its initial release and its PS5 re-release.