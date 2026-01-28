Closed beta announced for Freestyle Football 2

Open Extended Reactions

Developer JOYCITY has announced a closed beta for Freestyle Football 2.

The game features cartoonish visuals and over the top plays, meaning it's more of a competitor to Rematch than EA FC. Like Rematch, you control a single player in each match -- with main difference between this game and Rematch being that each character has their own personality, stats, and skills.

The CBT will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2026, during the following regional windows:

North America (NA): 8:00 PM--12:00 AM EST

Europe (EU): 20:00--24:00 CET

Asia: 20:00--24:00 KST

Freestyle Football 2 is coming soon to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can apply for the Closed Beta on the official Freestyle Football 2 website.