Beth Mead, Cunha lead Team of the Week 20 in EA FC 26

Beth Mead secured a Team of the Week appearance with her recent performance against Chelsea. The Arsenal forward opened up scoring in the 55th minute, going on to cement the 2-0 victory just six minutes later by setting up teammate Mariona Caldentey.
This week's TOTW includes 23 players, ranging from 84 OVR to 88 OVR, highlighting their recent performance in the real game. Here's the full list:
Beth Mead, Arsenal: 88 OVR
Matheus Cunha, Manchester United: 87 OVR
Vanessa Fudalla, Bayern Leverkusen: 87 OVR
Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Dortmund: 87 OVR
Mikel Oyarzabal, Real Sociedad: 87 OVR
Federico Dimarco, Internazionale: 87 OVR
Loïs Openda, Juventus: 86 OVR
Manuel Locatelli, Juventus: 86 OVR
Amine Adli, AFC Bournemouth: 84 OVR
Amine Gouiri, Marseille: 84 OVR
Pablo Martínez, Levante: 84 OVR
Han-Noah Massengo, FC Augsburg: 84 OVR
Martin Baturina, Como: 84 OVR
Julio Enciso, Strasbourg: 84 OVR
Xherdan Shaqiri, FC Basel: 84 OVR
Joel Drommel, Sparta Rotterdam: 84 OVR
Youri Baas, Ajax Amsterdam: 84 OVR
Juan Mata, Melbourne Victory: 84 OVR
Wilfried Kanga, KAA Gent: 84 OVR
Esperanza Pizarro, Deportivo La Coruña: 84 OVR
Alan Browne, Middlesbrough: 84 OVR
Marek Janssen, Rot-Weiss Essen: 84 OVR