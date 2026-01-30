Smith-Njigba on top in Madden NFL 26 Conference Round ratings update

The latest Madden NFL 26 ratings are in after the league's playoff conference round games have been completed, with adjustments to teams who played in the previous round as well.
The New England Patriots have seven players getting a ratings bump, while the Seattle Seahawks have four. Most notably, Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba rose to a 95 OVR rating, making him one of the game's best receivers.
Here are the most important ratings changes:
Josh Sweat: 85 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Simmons: 74 OVR (+4)
Joe Thuney : 96 OVR (+1)
Grady Jarrett: 81 OVR (+1)
Quinn Meinerz: 95 OVR (+1)
Alex Singleton: 84 OVR (+2)
Que Robinson: 69 OVR (+2)
Jarrett Stidham: 63 OVR (+1)
Jonathan Taylor: 96 OVR (+1)
Sauce Gardner: 90 OVR (+1)
Alaric Jackson: 83 OVR (+1)
Cobie Durant: 81 OVR (+1)
Braden Fiske: 80 OVR (+1)
Emmanuel Forbes Jr: 75 OVR (+1)
Justin Jefferson: 94 OVR (+1)
New England Patriots
Mike Onwenu: 86 OVR (+2)
Craig Woodson: 80 OVR (+1)
Jahlani Tavai: 75 OVR (+1)
Christian Elliss: 73 OVR (+1)
Khyiris Tonga: 73 OVR (+1)
Bradyn Swinson: 69 OVR (+2)
Elijah Ponder: 68 OVR (+2)
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 95 OVR (+1)
Devon Witherspoon: 91 OVR (+1)
DeMarcus Lawrence: 87 OVR (+2)
Sam Darnold: 85 OVR (+1)
Baker Mayfield: 84 OVR (+1)