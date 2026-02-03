The biggest video games releasing in February 2026

Open Extended Reactions

Time compression is real. It feels as if we've barely had time to digest the Thanksgiving turkey, but somehow it's February already and now we have no choice but to contemplate the abyss. On the positive side, that means there are some nice video games coming out.

It's not quite the most packed we've seen in a February but there are some exciting games launching this month, with Capcom keeping us fed as usual, some old favorites getting remastered and an Xbox exclusive making its way to PS5. That said, here are the biggest video games of February.

Deus Ex Remastered (PC, XSX, PS5, NS) -- Feb. 5

There's been a bit of controversy about this remaster because of some of the updated assets, but it's still a great excuse to revisit the game that dared to blend RPG choices with first-person shooting.

Nioh 3 (PS5) -- Feb. 6

Team Ninja's soulslike sequel is the next big PS5 exclusive. As well as letting you choose between samurai and ninja playstyles, Nioh 3 opens the world up and doubles down on exploration.

Ride 6 (PC, XSX, XBO, PS5) -- Feb. 12

It's Gran Turismo for motorbikes. Featuring over 250 bikes, an in-depth career mode and online races, it'll give you plenty of reasons to tear up the asphalt.

High on Life 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) -- Feb. 13

If you love Rick & Morty, here's a game from the creators. You can fire sentient alien guns with potty mouths and pull off sick skating tricks while trying to save humanity.

Avowed (PS5) -- Feb. 17

Obsidian's Xbox RPG finally makes its way to PS5. Set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, this game's all about choices, consequence and shooting fireballs from your hands.

Resident Evil Requiem (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) -- Feb. 27

This is the big one. Resident Evil Requiem looks to capture everything that's special about the action of Resident Evil 4 as well as the classic survival horror and modern horror of the wider series. Its two playable characters offer a distinct experience, but both of them will make you cry, scream and (probably) throw up.