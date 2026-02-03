Curry, Mitchell and Brunson highlighted for NBA The Run

Open Extended Reactions

NBA The Run is a lightning-quick, 3v3 arcade-style street basketball game developed by Play by Play Studios, launching in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It brings back memories of NBA Jam with its over-the-top dunking and above-the-rim shenanigans mixed with real sports stars on iconic courts.

The developers have just highlighted three new players coming to the game -- Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson -- along with a little sizzle reel:

Shooter's gotta shoot...



Steph, Jalen and Donovan have unlimited range... and a whole lot more.



We're calling this trio "Green Light" -- but in NBA THE RUN, you can build your own dream squad.



Wishlist now at https://t.co/S51c2aj9o8 pic.twitter.com/xWjnhJa1Ql — NBA THE RUN (@NBATHERUN) January 28, 2026

Previously, the studio announced its cover stars: Curry, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cooper Flagg.

The team will reveal more players each week in the lead up to launch sometime this year.