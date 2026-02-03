        <
          Curry, Mitchell and Brunson highlighted for NBA The Run

          Stephen Curry joins Luka Doncic and more in NBA the Run. Play by Play Studios
          • Kirk McKeand
          Feb 3, 2026, 05:07 PM

          NBA The Run is a lightning-quick, 3v3 arcade-style street basketball game developed by Play by Play Studios, launching in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It brings back memories of NBA Jam with its over-the-top dunking and above-the-rim shenanigans mixed with real sports stars on iconic courts.

          The developers have just highlighted three new players coming to the game -- Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson -- along with a little sizzle reel:

          Previously, the studio announced its cover stars: Curry, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cooper Flagg.

          The team will reveal more players each week in the lead up to launch sometime this year.